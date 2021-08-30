2021-22 National Anthem auditions
The Utah Jazz is looking for talented vocalists and instrumentalists to perform the National Anthem for the 2021-2022 NBA Season.
Due to the current covid restrictions and guidelines, we are only seeking solos and duets at this time.
To be considered, please submit a Facebook, Youtube or video link of your National Anthem performance to Entertainment@utahjazz.com. Make sure to list your full name, contact phone number and city/state of residence as part of your submission. Your submission should be a recent recording (within the last 12 months) and free from echoes and excessive crowd noise.
Please note that the Utah Jazz require that the National Anthem be sung a cappella and in a traditional manner. Please sing the anthem with the utmost respect and honor for what the song stands for. If selected, the performer must perform the same version at his/her scheduled game in the same manner as the audition video. Professional attire is required.
All participants submitting a video will be notified by email if they are invited to perform the National Anthem.
Thank you for sharing your talents with our fans.
___________________________________________________________________
FAQ
What do you look for?
We look for powerful voices that can fill an entire arena. We also love a clear, traditional anthem without any added melodies or notes. (If you are selected to sing and have extra elements in your rendition, you may be asked to change it).
How will I know if I am selected?
You will receive an email.
Can I choose my date?
You will be assigned a date to sing.
When should I send my electronic submission?
Anytime. However, keep in mind that available dates may fill quickly.
What file format is best when emailing my submission in?
We prefer a link (YouTube, Facebook, etc.) rather than a file.
Is there an age limit?
No, everyone is welcome to audition.
Do you compensate for singing or travel?
No. Each singer will receive 4 tickets. One to be used to enter the building upon arrival.
What should I wear to perform?
If you are selected to sing at a game we require business professional dress.
When will I know if I'm selected?
You will be notified through email. If you do not receive any communication from us, regrettably you were not selected.
