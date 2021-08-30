2021-22 National Anthem auditions

The Utah Jazz is looking for talented vocalists and instrumentalists to perform the National Anthem for the 2021-2022 NBA Season.

Due to the current covid restrictions and guidelines, we are only seeking solos and duets at this time.

To be considered, please submit a Facebook, Youtube or video link of your National Anthem performance to Entertainment@utahjazz.com. Make sure to list your full name, contact phone number and city/state of residence as part of your submission. Your submission should be a recent recording (within the last 12 months) and free from echoes and excessive crowd noise.

Please note that the Utah Jazz require that the National Anthem be sung a cappella and in a traditional manner. Please sing the anthem with the utmost respect and honor for what the song stands for. If selected, the performer must perform the same version at his/her scheduled game in the same manner as the audition video. Professional attire is required.

All participants submitting a video will be notified by email if they are invited to perform the National Anthem.

Thank you for sharing your talents with our fans.

___________________________________________________________________

FAQ

What do you look for?

We look for powerful voices that can fill an entire arena. We also love a clear, traditional anthem without any added melodies or notes. (If you are selected to sing and have extra elements in your rendition, you may be asked to change it).

How will I know if I am selected?

You will receive an email.

Can I choose my date?

You will be assigned a date to sing.

When should I send my electronic submission?

Anytime. However, keep in mind that available dates may fill quickly.

What file format is best when emailing my submission in?

We prefer a link (YouTube, Facebook, etc.) rather than a file.

Is there an age limit?

No, everyone is welcome to audition.

Do you compensate for singing or travel?

No. Each singer will receive 4 tickets. One to be used to enter the building upon arrival.

What should I wear to perform?

If you are selected to sing at a game we require business professional dress.

When will I know if I'm selected?

You will be notified through email. If you do not receive any communication from us, regrettably you were not selected.