Zeller Scores Season High as Hornets Fall in Philadelphia

The Charlotte Hornets couldn’t build on their late first-half run as they closed out their second back-to-back set of the season with a 114-106 road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Cody Zeller racked up a season-high 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting and seven rebounds in the defeat. This performance notably comes in as the second-highest scoring performance of the seventh-year veteran’s NBA career (28 vs. Golden State on Feb. 25, 2019).

Trailing by 10 with 4:45 remaining in the second quarter, Charlotte unleashed a blistering 19-4 run to enter halftime with a 58-53 advantage. Philadelphia responded with a 26-10 stretch to open the third and eventually headed to the final frame with a seven-point lead. The 76ers ended up cruising in the fourth, snapping their three-game losing streak.

“I think the game came down to the first and third quarters, especially defensively,” said Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “We had a really good close to the second quarter in that first half, but we didn’t come out with the same aggressiveness to start that third quarter. We didn’t carry that momentum from the first half to the second half. I think we grew a lot tonight and I think we competed overall. I saw some good things.”

Devonte’ Graham double-doubled for the second straight night, finishing with 19 points and a game-high 10 assists off the bench. Graham now already has three points-assists double-doubles off the bench this campaign, matching Muggsy Bogues’ single-season team record set back in 1990-91.

Malik Monk and PJ Washington each scored 15 points, with Monk grabbing a career-high eight rebounds and Washington swiping a game-high four steals in the process. Terry Rozier was also in double figures with 13 points, four assists and two steals in just 22 minutes.

Joel Embiid led the host 76ers with a team-high 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in the win. Furkan Korkmaz (17 points), Al Horford (15), Tobias Harris (14), Trey Burke (12) and Josh Richardson (11) made it six total Philadelphia players with double-digit scoring performances on the night.

Charlotte coughed up the ball just 13 times leading to 15 opposing points, although scored 26 points off 21 Philadelphia giveaways. The visiting purple and teal also shot 14-of-33 from distance (42.4%), but were outrebounded by the 76ers, 49-31.

The Hornets now head back home to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Nov. 13 beginning at 7 PM EST. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 or the Hornets App.