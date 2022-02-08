Worth the Wait: Ball Makes 1st Career NBA All-Star Game

Following weeks of social media campaigns, Buzz City Burger shoots, countless mock media ballots and then a few extra days of waiting, the Charlotte Hornets and their fans finally got the news that everyone’s been waiting for: LaMelo Ball will officially be playing in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland, OH.

The reigning Rookie of the Year becomes the eighth player in franchise history to be named an NBA All-Star and the first since Kemba Walker did so three consecutive times from 2017-19. Ball, who was already named to the Rising Stars roster last week, joins Ja Morant, Andrew Wiggins, Darius Garland, Fred VanVleet and Dejounte Murray as first-time honorees this year.

“I heard from Mitch [Kupchak],” said Ball prior to Monday’s game. “I was actually taking a nap, heard my phone ringing and woke up. I was like, ‘Hello… for real? Thank you.’ I was just too tired, but now I’m happy. Pretty much just blessed and excited. Everybody I’ve seen today showing love. It’s all a brotherhood, a family. Everybody’s happy for me and I appreciate it. I think it’s going to be a great experience.”

“It’s exciting news,” added Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “Happy for Melo, happy for his teammates. They’ve done this together and I know they’re extremely happy for him, proud of him, as am I as his coach. It’s a great confidence boost for him, for all of us that are a part of this organization. He’s played well, he deserves this honor and now, it’s just building on that. It validates what we’re doing here.”

Originally, Ball was not included amongst the Eastern Conference reserves that were announced last Thursday night on TNT. However, with starter Kevin Durant still nursing a knee injury and unable to play in Cleveland, the Hornets point guard was chosen by Adam Silver as a replacement, as was Murray for the injured Draymond Green.

For Ball to make the All-Star Game in just his second year is an extraordinary accomplishment. Over the last 22 seasons, 15 players have accomplished this feat and to say the Chino Hills, CA native finds himself in elite company is an understatement: Others include Zion Williamson, Luka Dončić, Trae Young, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, Brandon Roy, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Yao Ming.

As for the age component, he’ll be the fourth-youngest player in All-Star Game history and the youngest since James in 2005 (the other two ahead of him are Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson). Simply put, players as young as Ball – who will be exactly 20 years and 182 days old on Feb. 20 – making the NBA All-Star Game just doesn’t happen very often.

But if there was anybody made for the league’s showcase event and its high theatrics mixed with all-out fun, it’s Ball by a mile. On Thursday night starting at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, he’ll find out whether he’ll be suiting up for Team Durant or Team LeBron, the two captains for the event chosen by fan voting.

“I’m happy,” said teammate Miles Bridges, who was also in the running for his first career All-Star Game nod, as well. “We’ve been on a losing streak, but it’s a bright side for Melo to get into that game. He deserves it. He’s been doing awesome for us all year and he deserves the national spotlight that he’s been getting. So, I’m happy for him.”

It took LaMelo Ball just under 21 years to book his first ticket to the NBA All-Star Game. And he certainly won’t be waiting nearly as long to make his next appearance.