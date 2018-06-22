Wild Night in Brooklyn Brings Bridges, Graham, Kulboka to Charlotte

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

When the dust finally settled on Thursday night, a flurry of deals for the Charlotte Hornets at the 2018 NBA Draft ultimately ended with a trifecta of rookie picks joining the franchise.

Starting in round one, the organization selected Kentucky point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the 11th overall pick, but quickly traded him back one spot to the L.A. Clippers in exchange for Michigan State forward Miles Bridges and a pair of future second-round picks.

The movement continued in the second round with the Hornets adding Kansas point guard Devonte’ Graham with the 34th overall pick, which they acquired from the Atlanta Hawks for two future second-rounders as well.

The night ended at pick 55 for the Hornets as they snagged the rights to 20-year-old Lithuanian forward, Arnoldas Kulboka, who is currently under contract with Brose Bamberg in Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga.

With Bridges, the organization gets a two-way talent who already possesses NBA size (6’6” and 220 lbs) and versatility. The landscape of the league has changed rapidly in recent years and Bridges certainly fits the mold of the modern-day positionless player.

“I’m definitely excited,” said Bridges via conference call shortly after getting selected on Thursday night. “I am just blessed to be in this opportunity. I can’t wait to get going. I am going to try and be in the gym as much as I can and learn from the vets and just enjoy my time in Charlotte. It is a great city and I can’t wait to get there.”

In two years at Michigan State, Bridges averaged 17.0 points on 47.0 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks across 62 total appearances for the Spartans. As a sophomore, he was also named a consensus Second-Team All-American for the Big Ten Regular Season Champions.

Like many, the Flint, MI native admitted to being a bit surprised initially with the sudden transaction between the Hornets and Clippers.

“Yeah, I was confused for a little bit, but after they told me the news, I was happy. Definitely can’t wait to get to Charlotte,” he added on Thursday night. “Staying in the Eastern Conference, I feel like it is going to be easier for me to get adjusted to, but like I said, I can’t wait.”

“He was the player that we targeted,” said Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager, Mitch Kupchak. “We had him ranked the highest on our board and we were able to convert the trade and the player into some additional assets. We are excited to have Miles on board.”

He added, “We liked the fact that he is one of the highest character players in the draft, very athletic, plays very hard, versatile. We think he can defend at least four positions, great kid. He is young enough to where he is going to get better, he works hard, great program. There is not much to not like about Miles Bridges. We are excited and looking forward to getting him in.”

Graham’s addition to the Hornets is nothing short of a homecoming for the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and consensus First-Team All-American. The former Jayhawk grew up in Raleigh, NC and originally committed to play basketball at Appalachian State before switching to Kansas.

“Everybody was just excited, just because I am right up the street, you know,” stated Graham on Friday morning. “I have been far away. I went from Brewster [Academy in New Hampshire] to Kansas, which is so far away. They would have to take a flight or something like that, but now they get to drive up the street. It’s just great.”

“The last couple of days, we have acquired a whole bunch of assets and it gave us the ability to be aggressive and get a player who we did not think would be there in the early 30s. We had [Graham] ranked higher,” stated Kupchak. “I think a guy who has spent four years in basketball at a program like Kansas, if anybody can contribute, it will be a player like that.”

His senior season in Lawrence, Graham averaged 17.3 points, 4.0 rebounds 7.2 assists (sixth amongst all D-1 players) and 1.6 steals. Standing 6’2” and 175 pounds, the 23-year old is an experienced, crafty point guard with offensive versatility - especially in the pick-and-roll.

Although Kulboka is currently under contract with Brose Bamberg, he spent all of last season on loan with Orlandina Basket of the Italian Serie A League. He finished with 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 45 games across all competitions and was recently named the 2018 Champions League Best Young Player.

Still a bit raw, Kulboka has the size (6’9” and 215 lbs), athleticism, instincts and shooting repertoire to become an everyday NBA player down the line.

“He’s got one really good skill. He can really shoot the ball,” said Kupchak. “He’s got great size, he’s got a [contract] buyout that’s matchable. We have talked to his representative and at least right now, the plan is to keep him over there and hopefully watch him develop. Perhaps, when he is ready, bring him back over here and see how ready he is.”

After a whirlwind tour through the confines of the Spectrum Center on Friday, Bridges and Graham will soon be getting settled Charlotte in preparation for the team’s Summer League schedule, which kicks off on July 6 in Las Vegas. For now, joining the first-year pair in the desert will be Malik Monk, Dwayne Bacon and Willy Hernangomez.

It’s been a big offseason of change for the Charlotte Hornets franchise and the acquisitions of Miles Bridges, Devonte’ Graham and Arnoldas Kulboka on Thursday night were certainly an embodiment of a very busy summer.