What You Need to Know as Hornets Tip Off MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018

For the first time since 2014, the Charlotte Hornets will travel West to compete in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas, where all 30 NBA teams are scheduled to participate across a total of 82 games in 12 days. For many, this will be the first opportunity to see the class of newly-drafted rookies in action as preparations for the 2018-19 campaign continue to unfold.

Each NBA team is scheduled to play three preliminary round games and between two and five additional games in the playoff round, which culminates in the Championship Game on July 17. Summer League popularity has exploded in recent years as the competition has grown from just six teams and 13 games in 2004 to the entire league for the first time this year.

The Hornets will officially begin play on Friday, July 6 at 5:30 ET (ESPNU) against the Oklahoma City Thunder before taking on the Miami Heat at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 8 (NBA TV) and the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, July 9 (ESPN2).

Placement in the playoff round will be determined first by record, then head-to-head results (only for ties between two teams) and then by a quarter-point system. Teams will receive one point for each quarter they outscore their opponent, half a point for a tie and zero points for getting outscored or for any result in an overtime period.

On the court, Summer League rules vary a bit from the NBA’s regular season rules. For starters, quarters are just 10 minutes long with overtime shortened to just two minutes. In the event of a second overtime in the preliminary round, teams will play sudden death. Players are also permitted 10 fouls before fouling out, although the traditional six-foul allotment will be back in place for the playoff rounds.

Courtesy of the NBA’s Competition Committee, there will be a few experimental wrinkles being toyed with in Vegas as well. Coaches will now have the ability to challenge certain calls within the final two minutes of regulation and overtime, which includes for the first time, whether or not a player was in the restricted area on blocking charges (think Kevin Durant and LeBron James in the final minute of Game 1 in last month’s NBA Finals). The shot clock will also be reset to 14 seconds following an offensive rebound.

Hornets Head Coach James Borrego stated earlier in the week that he expects the five rostered players on the Summer League squad (Malik Monk, Dwayne Bacon, Willy Hernangomez and rookies Miles Bridges and Devonte’ Graham) to receive a bulk of the playing time in Las Vegas. Borrego and his coaching staff (Jay Hernandez will also coach the Summer League team) want the Hornets to play a bit faster this year, so this week will largely be about getting the aforementioned core of players pointed in that direction.

Monk and Graham (Kansas) will likely be the Hornets starting backcourt with recent two-way signee J.P. Macura (Xavier), Gabe DeVoe (Clemson), Terry Henderson (Greensboro Swarm), Joe Chealey (College of Charleston) and Shannon Scott (most recently played in Venezuela) coming off the bench. Monk will be making his Summer League debut after sitting out last year’s competition in Orlando with an ankle injury he suffered in a predraft workout.

At the forward positions, the team will probably utilize a combination of first-rounder Miles Bridges (Michigan State) and sophomore Dwayne Bacon with Lithuanian rookie Arnoldas Kulboka (most recently played in Italy), G-League returnee Luke Petrasek (Greensboro Swarm) and B.J. Johnson (La Salle) backing up the pair.

Down low, the Hornets will turn to Willy Hernangomez and Mangok Mathiang at the center position, the latter of whom is back with the organization after playing on a two-way contract last year. In the event that the team’s rotation goes small, Kulboka, Petrasek and even Bridges could fill in at the five-spot at times.

Relatively speaking, the Hornets are bringing a fairly strong roster to the desert for Summer League play and this week will provide a nice glance into the style of the play the team plans to be implementing for the 2018-19 NBA season.