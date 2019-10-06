What to Look for in the Hornets’ Preseason Opener

After six long months, the Charlotte Hornets are finally back on the court as they’ll play the first of five preseason games on the road against the Boston Celtics starting tonight at 6 PM EST.

Expect the team to utilize a starting lineup of or closely resembling some combination of Terry Rozier, Dwayne Bacon, Nic Batum, Miles Bridges and Cody Zeller, although you never can tell with the preseason. One thing that is for sure though is what Head Coach James Borrego wants to see from his team up at TD Garden.

“I’d like to see a defensive focus. That’s the No. 1 thing,” he said after Saturday’s training camp practice finale in Chapel Hill. “I want the ball movement to continue and to look at different lineups and rotations. Part of this is an evaluation process.”

He added, “I have a certain number [of minutes] I want to play them at, but as the game goes on, you have to use your judgement and feel. This isn’t about wearing our guys out right now. It’s used for conditioning, getting comfortable with our system, our teammates and getting a good workout out there.”

Boston will also be tinkering with a new rotation that includes former-Hornet Kemba Walker and center Enes Kanter, who are replacing Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, respectively. The Celtics have a bit of youth now as well, so look for Brad Stevens to utilize players like Robert Williams III, Vincent Poirier, Grant Williams and Carsen Edwards in the gameplan.

Notes: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (illness), Malik Monk (right toe soreness) and Joe Chealey (right ankle sprain) will not play for Charlotte. Devonte’ Graham was listed as probable (illness) as of Saturday afternoon… Boston rookie guard Romeo Langford will not play (groin).