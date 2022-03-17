Washington’s Late Shot-Making Seals Hornets’ Win

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Washington Postgame | Harrell Postgame

Playing at home the past few weeks, the Charlotte Hornets have struggled in a couple different areas, mainly defense and closing out clutch-time games. On Wednesday night, they checked both boxes in emphatic fashion to knock off the Atlanta Hawks, 116-106 at Spectrum Center.

LaMelo Ball (22) and Montrezl Harrell (20) both had 20-point showings in the victory, marking the latter’s first such performance since Feb. 25. But the star of the show ended up being PJ Washington, who scored 13 of his 16 points in the final 4:20 to tip things in Charlotte’s favor.

Charlotte played from behind for much of the game until early in the fourth quarter, when two Ball free throws put the squad ahead, 87-85. The hosts stayed in front until the under-five-minute mark, when the Hawks knotted the score at 97-97 on a De’Andre Hunter fadeaway.

From there, Washington converted a driving layup and a 3-pointer on the next two possessions, then another off-balance 3-pointer by Terry Rozier pushed the Hornets ahead by seven. After a brutal Trae Young turnover coming out of the Atlanta timeout, Washington scored the team’s next eight points – an and-1, another 3-pointer and a reverse dunk – to put the game away.

“Second half, great defense there to close this game out,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “Our guys were locked in, they were focused on the gameplan. I thought they executed extremely well tonight. Just a fantastic effort defensively. Good job on the board, not fouling, showing our hands. Then obviously, closing was significant. PJ made big shots, Melo and Terry made the right reads, right kicks. Fantastic team win.”

Added Washington, “I was just trying to be aggressive offensively. My teammates did a good job finding me and I was trying to make shots. I think the whole game, we did great defensively. We paid attention to details, everybody was on a string on the defensive end. We played a lot better on that end and fortunately, we got the win.”

The Hornets limited the Hawks to just 39 points in the second half, while also finishing with a 21-point advantage in points off turnovers (25-4). But easily the mostly glaring defensive metric was holding the multi-time All-Star Young – who had scored 45 points in each of his last two outings – to a season-low nine points on 3-of-12 shooting (0-of-6 from three) and six turnovers.

“I think just our overall awareness,” said Borrego, when asked about what keyed the team’s defensive success on the Atlanta point guard, who also tied a season high with 15 assists. “Making sure we followed the gameplan. We used our length, our size, our physicality, our disruptive defenses to make it tough on him. He’s a great player. He’s going to find shots. He had assists, but we just wanted to make it tough on him overall. He’s seen it all. He made good reads, but I was proud of our guys the way they executed the gameplan tonight.”

The Hornets will now have two full days off before hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 19 beginning at 7 PM ET.