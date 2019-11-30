Washington Scores 26 PTS, Hornets Edge Pistons at Buzzer Once Again

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Washington Jr. Highlights | Coach Borrego | P.J. Washington Jr. | Marvin Williams

For the third time in just 15 days, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Detroit Pistons at the final buzzer as a handful of key defensive stops in the closing minute sealed an exhilarating 110-107 road win on Friday, Nov. 29 at Little Caesars Arena.

PJ Washington erupted for a game-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting (3-of-3 from three), five rebounds, three assists and four steals in the win. Washington is now the fourth Hornets rookie to amass at least 200 points, 100 rebounds and 25 assists across the opening 20 games of his NBA career, joining JR Reid, Larry Johnson and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Trailing 103-95 with 5:25 remaining in the fourth, Charlotte uncorked a 13-3 run over the next four minutes of play to open up a two-point lead. After a Blake Griffin free throw and Devonte’ Graham turnover, Andre Drummond attempted to throw down a second-chance dunk directly under the basket, although was thoroughly denied courtesy of Bismack Biyombo’s block.

Washington eventually grabbed the loose ball, drew a foul and calmly sank a pair of freebies at the other end to put the Hornets up by three. Detroit ultimately got two chances to tie it on its final possession, but Langston Galloway’s last-ditch, 48-foot heave from half court just barely rimmed out shortly after the final horn had sounded.

“We got it done on the defensive end at the end of the game,” said Washington, who tallied the second-highest single-game scoring performance of his career. “We did a great job of collectively guarding and making them take tough shots and not a lot of three-point shots,”

Coach Borrego added, “I’m proud of our guys. In one-possession games, we’re 5-2 this season. We keep getting better in those situations. It won’t be the last one. Nine of our last 11 (defensive) possessions were stops. I think we were down eight and we got stop after stop. That’s what won this game for us. Big plays by Biz and all our guys defensively to get this win.”

Terry Rozier had 23 points (14 in the first quarter) and went 6-of-9 from three. Miles Bridges racked up 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, Graham added another 16 points and a game-high eight assists and Biyombo finished with 13 points, nine rebounds (five offensive) and two blocks filling in for starting center Cody Zeller (left hip contusion).

On the other side, Derrick Rose led the Pistons with a team-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting, with Luke Kennard (21) also crossing the 20-point plateau. Blake Griffin finished with 17 points and Drummond notched his 16th double-double of the campaign with 15 points and a game-high 19 rebounds, eight of which were offensive.

Charlotte drained 19-of-38 three-point attempts (50.0%) and turned the ball over just 10 times, leading to 10 Detroit points. The Hornets’ nine-game winning streak against the Pistons also matches their third-longest winning streak against any one opponent in franchise history, per ESPN.com (Chicago; 1999-01).

An all-road, back-to-back set ends in Milwaukee tomorrow night, Saturday, Nov. 30, when the Hornets square off against the Bucks beginning at 8 PM EST. Catch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.