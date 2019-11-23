Washington Rallies for Late Win, Bridges Scores Career-High 31 Points

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Bridges Highlights | Coach Borrego | Malik Monk

A double-digit, fourth-quarter advantage wasn’t enough cushion for the Charlotte Hornets as they ended their four-game road trip with a disappointing 125-118 loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Capital One Arena.

Miles Bridges erupted for a career-high 31 points and team-high totals in both rebounds (8) and steals (3) in the loss. The second-year Michigan State product bested his previous personal best by eight points, set earlier this season against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I thought he was fantastic tonight on both ends of the floor,” said Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “He guarded Bradley Beal, gave us great effort on both sides of the ball, attacked the rim, made shots. This is one of his finer performances so far.”

Trailing 86-82 at the 4:19 mark of the third, the Hornets began a 25-8 run that stretched into the fourth, putting them up 109-96 with nine minutes remaining. From there though, Washington took complete control, responding with a 29-9 stretch to seal a brutal defeat for Charlotte. The Wizards ended up winning the frame, 35-22, taking full advantage of the Hornets turning it over eight times and not shooting a single free throw.

Borrego added, “Their physicality really the last six minutes picked up. We just didn’t respond well. We turned it over too much. Their physicality picked up. You have to give them credit. They played well down the stretch. We did not.”

Terry Rozier, Devonte’ Graham and Malik Monk all totaled exactly 19 points. Graham also dished out a team-high-tying seven assists with Nicolas Batum chipping in another six points, five rebounds and seven dimes of his own.

Beal led the hosts with 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting and a game-high 12 assists for this third double-double of the campaign. Thomas Bryant (21 points), Dāvis Bertāns (20; 6-of-11 from three), Rui Hachimura (15), Jordan McRae (13) and Ish Smith (10) rounded out Washington’s double-digit scorers.

Both teams went 14-of-34 from three-point range (41.2%). Charlotte outscored Washington in the paint, 64-54, although the Wizards posted an 18-10 advantage in the fourth on 9-of-12 shooting. The Hornets had 16 total turnovers (20 points for Washington) and have now lost three straight and to the Wizards for the first time in their last four meetings.

The Hornets will look to regroup at home tomorrow night, Saturday, Nov. 23, when they take on the Chicago Bulls starting at 7 PM EST. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 or the Hornets app.