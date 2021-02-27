Warriors Get Revenge on Hornets in Quick Rematch

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | PJ Washington Postgame | Terry Rozier Postgame

Less than a week removed from a brutal buzzer-beating loss in Charlotte, the Golden State Warriors returned serve in a big way on Friday night by knocking off the Hornets with an 130-121 home win in San Francisco, CA.

Malik Monk notched a fourth 20-point performance in his last five outings, finishing with 25 points (5-of-11 from three) and five rebounds in the Hornets’ loss. This is the second time in the Charlotte guard’s career he’s scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games (April 3-8, 2018) and the third time in franchise history a reserve has posted back-to-back 25-point games (Dell Curry, Monk).

Trailing 40-39 midway through the second, Golden State cruised into halftime on a 27-11 run and holding a 66-51 advantage. Charlotte opened the third with a 16-8 stretch of its own to get within seven, but Golden State continued to knock down shots, defend and generate turnovers as the visitors never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

“First half, we were okay,” said Coach Borrego following the loss. “[Golden State] got off to a good start, they made shots early. I think we took the lead there with a decent second quarter. Then towards the end of that second quarter, we fell apart. Poor execution offensively, turnovers, bad decisions. I think our offense really hurt us in that regard. I think we gave ourselves a chance there – we just couldn’t finish that quarter well.”

Terry Rozier (24 points), LaMelo Ball (22 and six assists), PJ Washington (15), Gordon Hayward (12) and Miles Bridges (10) were also in double figures for Charlotte, with Washington adding a team-high 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals for his fifth double-double of the campaign and first since Jan. 16. Cody Martin chipped in eight points, five rebounds and two assists starting in place of the injured Cody Zeller (left hip contusion).

After missing last Saturday’s game in his hometown, Steph Curry tallied a game-high 29 points and nine assists for Golden State in the win. Kelly Oubre Jr. (27 points), Andrew Wiggins (17), James Wiseman (16), Draymond Green (11), Kevon Looney (10) and Damion Lee (10) made it seven Warriors players with at least 10 points. Green also had his first triple-double of the season, adding another 12 rebounds and a career-high 19 assists.

The Warriors shot 61% from the field, recorded assists on 38-of-48 made field goals (79%) and scored a whopping 72 points in the paint (36-of-49; 73%). Charlotte stayed within striking distance in the second half thanks to an overall 17-of-41 mark from three-point range (42%) and 30 points scored off 25 Golden State giveaways, although committed 21 turnovers as well.

The Hornets will stay in the state of California when they next hit the court against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Feb. 28 starting at 10:30 PM EST at the Golden 1 Center. Catch all the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.