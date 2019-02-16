Walker Set for Saturday Night 3-Point Shooting Showcase

Fans will get their first taste of Kemba Walker on All-Star Weekend tonight as he gears up for his second career Three-Point Contest appearance in what is widely considered one of the most talented fields in competition history.

Walker, who finished third in 2017, will be taking on nine other high-level shooters in the new-look format. Each player will have 60 seconds in the opening round to knock down as many shots from five racks of five basketballs each, which are spread out evenly around the three-point perimeter.

Every made shot will count for one point with the final striped ball in each rack counting two points. Competitors will have the option to load one of their five racks entirely with these ‘money balls’ as well.

Listed below are the 10 competitors and how they’ve faired this season from three-point range, right and left corner shots and shots from above the break. Above-the-break shots are spread over three racks: two extending out from the elbows and one from straight away.

Kemba Walker (CHA) – (2nd appearance); 36.2% 3P this season (8th in field)

62.5% RC (10/16), 17.6% LC (3/17), 36.3% ATB (173/477)

Devin Booker (PHX) – (3rd appearance; 2018 winner); 32.5% 3P this season (9th in field)

0.0% RC (0/3), 41.7% LC (5/12), 32.7% ATB (85/260)

Seth Curry (POR) – (1st appearance); 46.5% 3P this season (2nd in the field)

35.3% RC (6/17), 78.6% LC (11/14), 44.1% ATB (49/111)

Steph Curry (GSW) – (6th appearance; 2015 winner); 44.4% 3P this season (4th in field)

43.2% RC (16/37), 54.9% LC (28/51), 43.9% ATB (192/437)

Danny Green (TOR) – (1st appearance); 42.1% 3P this season (5th in field)

50.0% RC (36/72), 40.9% LC (18/44), 39.8% ATB (74/186)

Joe Harris (BKN) – (1st appearance); 47.1% 3P this season (1st in field)

55.6% RC (15/27), 52.9% LC (9/17), 45.8% ATB (108/236)

Buddy Hield (SAC) – (1st appearance); 44.9% 3P this season (3rd in field)

48.8% RC (20/41), 53.7% LC (29/54), 43.0% ATB (145/337)

Damian Lillard (POR) – (2nd appearance); 37.3% 3P this season (7th in field)

33.3% RC (4/12), 44.4% LC (4/9), 37.4% ATB (154/412)

Khris Middleton (MIL) – (2nd appearance); 37.8% 3P this season (6th in field)

38.1% RC (8/21), 25.0% LC (6/24), 38.8% ATB (108/278)

Dirk Nowitzki (DAL) – (6th appearance, 2006 winner); 30.9% 3P this season (10th in field)

28.6% RC (2/7), 20.0% LC (1/5), 31.9% ATB (22/69)

QUICK FACTS:

Booker is the only returning competitor from last year’s field.

The last player to win in back-to-back years was Miami’s Jason Kapano in 2007-08.

Only six players have won the Three-Point Contest multiple times (Larry Bird, Craig Hodges, Peja Stojaković, Jeff Hornacek, Mark Price and Kapano).

Hodges also holds the record for most appearances with 8.

Stojaković (2002-03), Dirk Nowitzki (2006) and Marco Belinelli (2014) are the only international players to win the Three-Point Contest.

Nowitzki is the only seven-footer to win the competition (2006).

Kyrie Irving was the last Eastern Conference player to win the Three-Point Contest (2013).

No player has ever won the Three-Point Contest in his home city