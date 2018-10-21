Walker Makes History Again as Hornets Escape Miami With Win

By Sam Perley

The Hornets narrowly avoided disaster in the second leg of their back-to-back as they held off a massive Heat rally and claimed a 113-112 win on Saturday, Oct. 20 in Miami, FL. With the victory, Charlotte snapped a six-game losing streak to its division rivals.

Kemba Walker led the way for Charlotte with a game-high 39 points, five rebounds and seven assists in the victory. The eighth-year veteran’s big night also pushed him past the 10,000-point threshold, making him the first player in franchise history to reach this milestone.

For the second night in a row, the visitors raced out to a strong start, building up a 26-point advantage by the midway point of the third quarter. Miami rallied in the second half, cutting the deficit to one possession numerous times before a Dwyane Wade put-back layup tied the game at 112-112 with 12.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Walker responded on the other end by driving the ball down the lane with only seconds left, drawing foul-inducing contact with Rodney McGruder. With a half second remaining on the clock, Walker made his first free throw before intentionally missing the second, leaving no time for the Heat to regroup.

“I just saw a little bit of a lane. I thought I did a good job at getting the contact,” said Walker. “I work on my game every single day. I had a great first half. I knew I would miss some in the second, but I had to step up, keep on being aggressive and taking those shots. Guys were looking at me like, ‘Kemba, keep on shooting.’ That’s what I’m going to keep doing.”

Walker also hit another seven three-pointers, giving him an NBA-record 19 through the opening three games of the season. Danilo Gallinari held the previous record of 18 set in 2009-10. As a team, the Hornets have 49 threes through their first three outings, breaking Golden State’s NBA record of 46 set last season.

Malik Monk added 15 points off the bench, while Marvin Williams (13 points), Jeremy Lamb (12 points) and Cody Zeller (11 points and eight rebounds) were also all in double figures. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added seven points and a career-high seven blocks off the bench. He is the fourth reserve in franchise history to record seven blocks in a game, joining Derrick Coleman, Al Jefferson and Jason Maxiell.

“I was really proud of our group. They stuck together,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “The shots weren’t going, [Miami was] hitting some shots. They were playing in desperate mode. We just stayed cool. We weren’t perfect in the second half, but we executed down the stretch and I think it says a lot about the character of these guys.”

Miami got 20-point performances from both Wade (21) and Goran Dragić (20). Hassan Whiteside added 11 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

The road trip continues for the Hornets in Toronto, where they’ll take on the Raptors on Monday, Oct. 22 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.