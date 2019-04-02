Walker Erupts for 47 Points as Hornets Fall in Utah

By Sam Perley

The Hornets came up empty on both legs of a difficult back-to-back as they couldn’t knock down enough early shots in a 111-102 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, April 1 in Salt Lake City. With Detroit, Brooklyn, Miami and Orlando all losing as well, Charlotte unfortunately failed to take advantage of a golden opportunity in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Kemba Walker exploded for a game-high 47 points, five rebounds and three assists in the loss. The three-time All-Star broke a team record for points in a half with 38 over the last two quarters and also matched Jason Richardson’s single-season franchise record with his 243rd three-point field goal of the campaign.

Charlotte led 29-28 with 9:48 remaining in the first half, but the Jazz broke away with a 24-10 run to close out the quarter and head to the break with a 13-point edge. The Hornets’ offense came alive over the final two frames, although Utah never looked back in route to a 10th win in 11 appearances.

“I think our overall effort was much better,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after the game. “I think the attention to detail is not there. That’s where we have to grow as a team. Especially from the start, you have to know coverages, you have to know what we’re in. That’s our next step. We’re playing a lot of young guys right now.”

Jeremy Lamb tallied 23 points and four rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench before exiting the game in the fourth quarter (right ankle discomfort). Willy Hernangómez added 15 points, a team-high eight rebounds, two assists and career-high-tying three steals off the bench. This is the first time the Spaniard has tallied consecutive games with at least 15 points since March 25-27, 2017.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 25 points, five assists and a game-high four steals. Ricky Rubio (20 points and 13 assists) and Rudy Gobert (18 points and 18 rebounds) tallied their seventh and 62nd double-doubles of the season, respectively. Joe Ingles (15 points) and Thabo Sefolosha (14 points) rounded out the Jazz’s double-figure scorers.

Charlotte shot 7-of-30 from three-point range (23.3%) and was just 1-of-21 through the first three quarters. Utah went 15-of-35 from distance (42.9%), although had 18 turnovers leading to 19 points for the Hornets.

Borrego added, “When shots aren’t going down, you have to continue to defend, run. We got good looks in the first half – they didn’t fall. You got to stick with it. You can’t hang your head. Keep playing, keep defending, not giving up transition points and continue to play hard. I think we had stretches where we were okay in that area, but not consistent enough for 48 minutes.”

Charlotte closes out its four-game Western Conference road trip with a showdown against the New Orleans Pelicans, which gets underway on Wednesday, April 3 starting at 8 p.m. ET.