Walker, Batum, Triano Set for National Team Duty

By Sam Perley

A pair of Charlotte Hornets players and one coach will be back on the court this month for National Team duty as qualification continues on for next year’s FIBA World Cup in China.

A total of 32 different teams will be divided into eight groups of four at next summer’s tournament with the top two squads in each quadrant advancing to the single-elimination quarterfinal round. Beginning on August 31, 2019, a total of 96 games will be played at the FIBA World Cup over 16 days across eight different Chinese cities with the top eight finishers receiving automatic qualification to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

While sometimes under emphasized in the United States basely largely on the talented basketball players the country has at its disposal, National Team duty is, for the most part, taken quite seriously around the world. Federations that have a small contingency of elite players rely heavily on their presence and there can be significant backlash if they don’t participate. Most generally, it’s a significant honor that is not taken lightly.

In the next few weeks, Kemba Walker (United States), Nicolas Batum (France) and Lead Assistant Coach Jay Triano (Canada) will all be active in helping their respective nations reach the tournament. Qualification for the FIBA World Cup runs on and off for about an entire calendar year and will not be fully completed until early in 2019.

Beginning with Walker, the Hornets point guard will be one of 35 players taking part in the USA Men’s National Team minicamp in Las Vegas from July 25-27. Although the squad – which has won the last five combined World and Olympic titles – has upcoming games against Mexico and Cuba on June 28 and July 1, respectively, it won’t really need any of the top American players to make the FIBA World Cup in 2019.

Lead Assistant Coach, Jay Triano, will be guiding his native Canada at the FIBA Americas qualification. The team will take on the Dominican Republic in Toronto on June 29 and the U.S. Virgin Islands in Ottawa on July 2. Canada has made just one of the last three FIBA World Cups, finishing 22nd in the 2010 edition in Turkey.

The Canadians have built up a plethora of talent in recent years and their preliminary roster for the competition currently includes NBAers Cory Joseph (Indiana), Tristan Thompson (Cleveland), Kelly Olynyk (Miami), Jamal Murray (Denver), Dillon Brooks (Memphis), Dwight Powell (Dallas), Khem Birch (Orlando) and Chris Boucher (most recently with Golden State).

Six teams from North and South America will automatically qualify for next summer’s competition and another spot will be up for grabs via a playoff between the seventh and eighth-place finishers. Outside of the United States and Canada, the region’s most prominent teams include Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

Batum will be with his French team in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina for a matchup with the host country on June 29, which boasts a pair of NBA players in Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic and Brooklyn rookie Dzanan Musa. Three days later, ‘Les Bleus’ will challenge the Russian National Team in Krasnodar, Russia.

Batum’s running mates will include current and former NBA players Rudy Gobert (Utah), Evan Fournier (Orlando), Nando de Colo (CSKA Moscow; Russia) and Boris Diaw (Levallois Metropolitans; France). France has qualified for each of the last three FIBA World Cups and podiumed for the first time ever at the competition in 2014 with a bronze-medal finish.

Notably, Hornets center Willy Hernangomez – who played for his native Spain at the last two European Championships and 2016 Summer Olympics – will not be playing for the National Team this summer. A majority of the Spanish talent seems to be excluded from the roster as the team likely wants a better look at the lesser-experienced players for this particular phase of the competition.

There will be 12 automatic spots for European teams at next summer’s World Cup. Along with France and Spain, the strongest nations from the continent include Serbia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Croatia, Greece, Russia, Italy, Latvia, Turkey, Ukraine, Finland and Germany.

In addition to the Americas and Europe, teams from Africa (five spots) and Asia/Oceania (eight spots including an automatic berth for the host nation) will also be competing at the FIBA World Cup. Australia, Iran, China, Philippines, South Korea, Nigeria, Senegal, Angola and New Zealand comprise some of the top squads from these worldly regions.

With Malik Monk, Dwayne Bacon, Hernangomez and rookies Miles Bridges and Devonte’ Graham scheduled to take part in the Hornets’ Las Vegas Summer League schedule starting July 6, roughly half the Charlotte roster will be involved in some sort of offseason competition. In what has been a very busy summer for the franchise off the court will soon be getting just as eventful on the hardwood in the upcoming weeks as well.