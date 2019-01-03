Walker 3rd in First Return for Eastern Conference Guards

VOTE FOR KEMBA NOW

January 3, 2019 – The National Basketball Association announced today that two-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker ranks third among all Eastern Conference guards in the league’s first return of Fan Voting for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place in Charlotte, N.C., on Feb. 17, 2019.

Walker has received 319,519 fan votes in support of earning a third consecutive All-Star appearance. In 2018-19, Walker has appeared in 37 games for the Hornets and is averaging a career-high 25.4 points and a career-high 3.3 three-point field goals to go along with 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. Walker recorded the highest single-game scoring performance in the NBA this season with a 60 point outing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 17, 2019. Walker’s 25.4 points per game is the highest among Eastern Conference guards and his 8.4 points per game in the fourth quarter leads the entire NBA.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with every voter completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on Monday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

In the East guard group, the Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving leads with 910,329 votes. The Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade is the second-leading guard with 409,156 votes, while the Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker (319,519) ranks third and Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons (259,993) is fourth.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will follow last year’s format: The two team captains will draft rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their picks regardless of conference affiliation. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference. Details about the NBA All-Star Draft will be announced at a later date.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. The network will announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 31 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

NBA All-Star Voting 2019 presented by Google runs from Dec.25 –Jan. 21. The two remaining fan voting updates will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 17.

During the voting period, five “2-for-1 Days” allow fans to have their votes count twice. The 2-for-1 Days, which are designated 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET, take place today, tomorrow, Jan. 10, Jan. 11 and Jan. 21 through all voting platforms.