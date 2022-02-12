Victorious Hornets Set Scoring Record in Harrell’s Debut

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Ball Postgame | Rozier Postgame

Riding a season-long six-game losing streak into Detroit, the Charlotte Hornets were looking for two things on Friday night: a win and hopefully, some much-needed shot-making. They ended up getting both and rolled the Pistons, 141-119, at Little Caesars Arena.

LaMelo Ball (31 points; 7-of-9 from three), Terry Rozier (25) and Miles Bridges (25) made it a trifecta of 25-point performances for the Hornets. Ball also added 12 assists, while Rozier chipped in 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his second career triple-double. According to Elias Sports Bureau, this was the sixth time the Hornets have ever had three 25-point scorers in the same game.

Charlotte closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run, then outscored the Pistons, 43-26, in the second to set a new franchise record for first-half scoring (79; previous 77 set in Jan. 2018). The Hornets shot a blistering 63% in the frame, helping fuel the second-highest scoring half overall in team history trailing only the 87-point second-half explosion in Indiana last month.

“We’ve had good shots, but you have to have a game like this to get yourself going again,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “We had multiple guys do that, especially Melo. I thought Terry was fantastic tonight, but the ball really started to move. That’s what I was most proud of. They were trusting each other, but obviously you have to make shots to get assists. Really proud of their effort tonight.”

The Hornets entered this outing shooting just 39.7% and 28% from 3-point range across their six-game losing streak, having failed to crack 101 points in four of these contests. Hopefully things are starting to turn, with the squad going 56% from the field, 43% from deep (18-of-42), while dishing out 36 assists on 54 made shots in the 22-point triumph.

Recently-acquired center Montrezl Harrell landed just in time earlier in the day to make his Hornets debut, putting up 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and six rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench. PJ Washington (13 points) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (11) were also in double figures.

“A fun, joyful spirit,” added Borrego, when asked about what Harrell brought in his first game. “He’s out there talking, communicating, just encouraging his teammates to play together, play for one another, keep playing hard. He just gave us a great jolt of confidence and joy tonight.”

Said Ball, “Montrezl already, that’s definitely a glue guy. I’ve been seeing him since I was a kid. He just brings a whole lot of effort. He keeps people locked in and you want to play defense with him. He’s a great player.”

The Hornets will now close out their back-to-back at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Feb. 12 starting at 7 PM ET.