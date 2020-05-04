Hornets Venom GT Announces Landmark Partnership with GoCollect that Includes Logo on Team's Jerseys

May 4, 2020 – Hornets Venom GT, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced a landmark partnership with GoCollect under which the logo of the online collectibles marketplace will appear on both the physical jerseys worn by the team’s players and their virtual jerseys within the game. Hornets Venom GT becomes the eighth NBA 2K League team with a partner logo in the marquee positions for the 2020 season, which tips off tomorrow.

“We are excited to partner with GoCollect as we prepare to begin our inaugural season in the NBA 2K League,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Chief Revenue Officer Jacob Gallagher. “The jerseys of players, both physical and virtual, are prime locations for partner branding and we are pleased to have GoCollect join us in time for the first regular-season game in our team’s history.”

GoCollect is Hornets Venom GT’s first exclusive partner that did not have a prior relationship with Hornets Sports & Entertainment. The company’s logo will appear on the abdomen of the physical jerseys and the back of the virtual jerseys for all games. In addition, GoCollect will have permanent branding on the courtside apron and rotating LED branding during Hornets Venom GT home games. As part of the deal, GoCollect also receives an official partner designation and the ability to use Hornets Venom GT marks and logos.

“I see an extremely strong future for the professional sports leagues that follow the NBA's vision of expanding into esports,” said GoCollect Founder & CEO Jeff Meyer. “I've long admired the culture and compassion the Hornets organization has brought to the Charlotte community and was thrilled by the opportunity to partner on the inaugural season of Hornets Venom GT.”

Hornets Venom GT will open its inaugural season in the NBA 2K League this Wednesday, when the team takes on Cavs Legion GC at 9 p.m. Hornets Venom GT games can be streamed live on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.