Twenty Facts on the Hornets’ 2019-20 NBA Schedule

The 2019-20 NBA schedule has officially been released (!) and there are plenty of odds and ends to dive into with opening night just a little over two months away for the Charlotte Hornets:

The Hornets will play their opener at home against Chicago on Wednesday, Oct. 23, marking the first time they have opened with the Bulls since 2005-06. This will also be the second straight season Charlotte has kicked off its schedule at Spectrum Center.

Charlotte will play the second of two consecutive home games to open the season against Minnesota on Friday, Oct. 25. The Hornets have not led off their schedule with two straight home games since 2014-15.

The team’s third game of the season will be away on Sunday Oct. 27 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The last time the Hornets played a road game in the Pacific Time Zone this early in the season was 1989, when they traveled to Seattle for their second outing.

Two of the season’s three longest road trips (all four games) will stretch from Sunday, Oct. 27 – Saturday, Nov. 2 (Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Warriors) and Saturday, Nov. 16 – Friday, Nov. 22 (Knicks, Raptors, Nets and Wizards).

As of now, the Hornets will play one nationally-televised game this season on Thursday, Nov. 7 against the Boston Celtics at Spectrum Center. This matchup will be on TNT, although they will have two additional contents on NBATV.

Charlotte will play Detroit three times in a span of nine games between Friday Nov. 15 and Friday, Nov. 29. The Hornets have won six straight games against the Pistons, which is their longest active winning streak against any opposing NBA team.

November will be the team’s busiest month of travel with nine of sixteen outings on the road, although all but one (Golden State) are against Eastern Conference teams. The sixteen appearances are also the most in any calendar month this season for the Hornets.

The longest homestand of the season will run five games from Monday Dec. 2 – Tuesday, Dec. 10 (Suns, Warriors, Nets, Hawks and Wizards).

Not including the All-Star Break, the Hornets will have a pair of season-long stretches with four straight days off from Monday Dec. 23 – Thursday, Dec. 26 and again from Thursday, Jan. 16 – Sunday, Jan. 19.

The Tuesday, Dec. 31 home game against Boston will mark the fourth straight year the Hornets have played on New Year’s Eve Day (1-2).

The Hornets will play the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center on Monday, Jan. 20. This will be the team’s first home game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day since 2016. Charlotte has won three straight home games on MLK Day (2014-16).

Charlotte and Milwaukee will square off in Paris on Friday, Jan. 24, marking the NBA’s first-ever regular season game in France. This outing, which counts as a home game for the Hornets, will be sandwiched in between two stretches of three consecutive off days.

The Hornets’ All-Star Break will run from Thursday, Feb. 13 – Wednesday, Feb. 19. Charlotte will return to action for a road game on Thursday, Feb. 20 against Chicago.

March will be the team’s most home-friendly month of the season with 10 of 15 games at Spectrum Center. Six of these outings will be against Western Conference teams (Spurs, Nuggets, Rockets, Lakers, Trail Blazers and Clippers).

Nine of Charlotte’s 16 Southeast Divisional games will take place in either March or April: Atlanta (3X), Miami (3X), Orlando (2X) and Washington (1X). The Hornets went 10-6 against the Southeast Division last season.

The Hornets will play Philadelphia and Cleveland once at home and twice on the road and Boston and Milwaukee twice at home and once on the road this season (one “home game” vs. Milwaukee is in Paris). They will have four-game season series against every other Eastern Conference team.

Overall, the Hornets will play 20 of their first 41 outings and 21 of their second 41 outings at home, the latter segment counting the Paris game as a home contest.

After playing 14 back-to-backs last season, the Hornets will have just 12 this year. Charlotte went 8-6 in the first game of back-to-backs last season and 5-9 in the second game.

The Hornets will travel roughly 41,309 miles to games this regular season, which is the 10th-lowest total in the NBA. Just over 8,300 miles alone will come with the round-trip flight to Paris.