Turnovers, Defense Propel Hornets to Loss in Philly

Making their first appearance since qualifying for the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets simply couldn’t overcome a disastrous turnover-heavy third quarter in Saturday afternoon’s 144-114 road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with a team-high 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting, five rebounds and three assists in the loss. The lefty veteran has now scored 20 points in five consecutive outings, matching the longest streak of his NBA career (done twice before).

Leading by five at the break, Philadelphia capitalized on eight Charlotte turnovers and won the third quarter by a lopsided 45-27 margin to take a 23-point lead into the fourth. This marked the most points the Hornets had allowed in any quarter this season, as the 76ers cruised the rest of the way to end a three-game slide.

“They made shots in that [third] quarter and obviously, our turnovers fueled the easy stuff going the other way,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “Decent first half. I thought we were right there and closed strong in that second quarter. The third quarter was a combination of poor offense, turnovers, their shot-making and obviously, our defense could have been better, as well.”

Gordon Hayward finished with five points, three rebounds and four assists in 17 minutes off the bench, which was his first appearance following a 22-game absence dating back to Feb. 7. As for Philadelphia, Joel Embiid (29 points on 12-of-16 shooting and 14 rebounds) and James Harden (12 points and 13 assists) both had double-doubles, with Tobias Harris also adding 23 points.

“It’s been two months here, I guess,” said Hayward. “Obviously, wish things ended a little differently. Philadelphia’s a really good team. It’s a tough one, but it’s good to be back on the court. It’s a little bit difficult. I’m going to give us everything I’ve got. We’ve got four games left. These are the games you want to be playing in, so I’m just going to do my best out there.”

As a team, Philadelphia shot 61% - the highest by a Charlotte opponent this season – and 21-of-43 from 3-point range (49%). The Hornets ended up finishing with 17 turnovers – 13 coming in the second half – leading to 26 total points for the 76ers.

Added Borrego, “This feels like a new group right now. Adding Gordon back, I have to figure it out and see what we want to do with the rotation. This team has yet to practice together. Rotations were off. We were a little bit out of sync today on this early game, but we take a deep breath, move forward and get ready for a game on Tuesday.”

As mentioned, the Hornets will now have another two full days off before wrapping up their three-game road swing against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, April 5 beginning at 7:30 PM ET.