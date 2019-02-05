Targeting a Perfect Homestand, Hornets Take on Clippers

A 10th win in 11 outings at Spectrum Center is on the line for the Hornets as they look to hopefully wrap up a 3-0 homestand against the L.A. Clippers starting tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

Charlotte lost in Los Angeles, 128-109, back on Jan. 8, thanks largely in part to a 42-point fourth-quarter showing by the hosts. The Clippers had four players score at least 20 points (Lou Williams, Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and Danilo Gallinari), while shooting 51.6 percent and 46.7 percent from the field and three-point range, respectively.

One bright spot for the Hornets at Staples Center was Malik Monk, who finished with a team-high 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting. With averages of 17.0 PPG (46.0% FG/42.9% 3P) and 2.3 APG over his last four games, the Monk’s play and decision-making is currently the strongest it’s been in his NBA career. He also leads the team in fourth-quarter scoring during this stretch (9.5 PPG on 61.9% FG) and is second in minutes played (10.2; minimum 4 GP).

Defense will need to be where Monk shines in tonight’s rematch with the Clippers as he could spend a lot of time on a similarly-undersized, score-first guard in Lou Williams. The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year had a season-high 39 points in Detroit on Saturday night and 27 points and 10 assists against the Hornets back on Jan. 8.

At 19.2 PPG, Williams leads the NBA in bench scoring and has a knack for doing damage at the free-throw line as well (89.7% FT shooter on 6.3 FTA PG). Keeping Williams and the rest of the Clippers’ bench unit contained will be a major defensive focus for Monk and the Hornets as they look to rack up a sixth straight home win.

Game Note – Charlotte is just 2-14 against the Clippers since the start of the 2010-11 NBA season… Los Angeles had a franchise-record 25-point comeback in a 111-101 win in Detroit last Saturday night… Clippers F Danilo Gallinari (back) has missed nine consecutive games. He ranks third on the team in scoring (19.0 PPG).

Classic Fact – Charlotte received the second overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft and agreed to take Predrag Drobnjak from the Clippers in the 2004 NBA Expansion Draft in exchange for the fourth overall pick and 33rd overall pick. The Bobcats selected eventual Rookie of the Year, Emeka Okafor, while Drobnjak was soon flipped to the Atlanta Hawks for a 2005 second-round pick.