Spectrum Center Celebrates 15th Anniversary

View 15th Anniversary Page

October 21, 2020 – Spectrum Center today is celebrating the 15th Anniversary of its first event – a sold-out concert by the Rolling Stones on October 21, 2005 – by launching a year-long commemoration that includes a special 15th Anniversary logo, social media activations, an anniversary page at spectrumcentercharlotte.com and more.

“We are excited to celebrate Spectrum Center’s 15th Anniversary,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We are proud to be stewards of this community gathering place that brings world-class sports and entertainment to Charlotte and the Carolinas. We look forward to the next 15 years and more.”

Fans following Spectrum Center on social media can enjoy a series of Spotify playlists with songs representing some of the top artists to perform at the arena; a “This Day at Spectrum Center” series looking back at memorable events; a “Marvelous Memories” series of videos featuring long-time staff, season-ticket holders and guests sharing their favorite moments; and more.

“It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since we opened our doors for the first time,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice President & Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian. “We may not have large events taking place right now, but it’s important for us to commemorate this anniversary and all the memorable moments we have had at Spectrum Center while we wait to reopen our doors and make more memories.”

In 15 years of operation in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, Spectrum Center has hosted more than 19 million guests at more than 1,900 events. The venue has been the site of global events such as the 2012 Democratic National Convention and the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend. The home of the Charlotte Hornets, Spectrum Center has also hosted a variety of regular-season and postseason college basketball action, including the 2008 and 2019 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournaments; the 2008 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament regional semifinals and final; the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first and second rounds in 2011, 2015 and 2018; and the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments for 15 consecutive years from 2006-2020.

Spectrum Center also hosts a wide range of concerts and family shows, bringing the best in entertainment to the Carolinas. Top performers visiting the arena include Beyoncé, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Kevin Hart, Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Prince, Taylor Swift and U2. The venue takes pride in offering a wide variety of events, having in recent years recorded sellout crowds for its first opera event with Andrea Bocelli in February 2018 and its first Latin concert with Marc Anthony in February 2020. Touring family shows visiting Spectrum Center routinely include Cirque du Soleil, Disney on Ice, Monster Jam, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and WWE.

Currently, Spectrum Center is serving as an early voting site for Mecklenburg County residents for the first time in its history. Early voting for the 2020 elections runs through Saturday, October 31.