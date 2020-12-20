Sierra Nevada Extends Helping Holiday Hand with Release of Dankful IPA

Tis’ the season of giving and Sierra Nevada Brewing – a proud Charlotte Hornets sponsor – is helping out in a big way by collaborating with local nonprofit Carolina Farm Trust to provide affordable food access throughout the local community.

This initiative centers around Sierra Nevada’s recently released Dankful IPA, a hoppy West Coast-style IPA with pine and tropical fruit flavors. Earlier this year, the brewery pledged at least $1 million to nonprofits making an immediate impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re super thrilled to make an impact with this donation,” said Jimmy Lawler, an Area Marketing Manager for Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. based in Charlotte. “The Carolina Farm Trust is taking great measures to fight food insecurities and spark a revolution in rethinking the current system in our country. It’s a perfect partnership and we couldn’t be happier to be working with them.”

He added, “This was something that the [Sierra Nevada ownership] family has been thinking about for a long time as part of their funds for the future. Because of the current impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, they identified food insecurity and aid to frontline workers as target causes for this round of monetary donations."

The Carolina Farm Trust works to unite land owners, growers, farmers, small agribusinesses, organizational partners and consumers in the local community. Its vision is, “to feed the Carolinas with healthy food from local farms by preserving land for farming, supporting the next generation of small farmers, fostering a network of sustainable farms, coordinating the distribution of affordable, nutritious foods, and collaborating with on-the-ground partners.”

At the local level and under the Carolina Farm Trust umbrella, The Urban Farm at Aldersgate will be receiving a donation from Sierra Nevada to assist in helping serve 100 families by the end of Spring 2021, which is up from the 25 families it provided for last year.

“We can’t thank Sierra Nevada enough for making this commitment to us,” said Zack Wyatt, Carolina Farm Trust’s Founder and Executive Director. “Our overall mission is to redesign what a regional food system could look like from production to consumption. For us, it’s about knowing where all our rural farms are and what do they need to be successful.”

Wyatt emphasizes that one of the Carolina Farm Trust’s main priorities is to not only just provide immediate relief in certain areas, but empower those in need with the resources for long-term sustainability. Part of Sierra Nevada’s contribution was used to purchase a brand-new John Deere community tractor, which is currently being housed at Nebedaye Farms in Indiana Trail, NC.

“It’s just amazing to see what people can do if you give them the right tools to go do it,” Wyatt stated. “That’s another big caveat to all this is not just doing things for other people. All we’re really doing is giving them the tools to take their own leadership with what they want to do. That’s what’s been really exciting.”

He added, “We want this urban farm network to be robust and that first step is for people to start building their connections back to where food comes from. I think what COVID has brought to all of us is just how fragile our supply chains are, how fragile our health system is. I’ve been in Charlotte since 2003 and I love living here. I think there’s such a unique opportunity here because the city still has a lot to be built.”