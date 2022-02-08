Shot-Making Keeps Eluding Hornets in Latest Loss

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Bridges Postgame | Washington Postgame

A night that began with so much excitement after learning LaMelo Ball had been named to his first-ever NBA All-Star Game ended in disappointment as more early atypical offensive issues plagued the Charlotte Hornets in a 116-101 home loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Charlotte trailed 17-15 midway through the first quarter before the Raptors peeled off a 35-14 run over the next 13 minutes that was largely fueled by the Hornets’ missed shots, turnovers and disorganized half-court offense. The hosts eventually found their footing and pulled to within three late in the third, but just never got over the hump to take the lead.

To add insult to literal injury, Gordon Hayward had his left ankle rolled up on by Gary Trent Jr. in the first quarter, forcing a swift exit from the contest. With Cody Martin and James Bouknight also shelved because of injuries, the Hornets essentially played just six players the rest of the way and the fatigue predictably took an inevitable toll.

“Great run in the third quarter. I’m proud of the effort there,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego following the loss, the team’s fifth in a row. “Got back in it, started making shots, started creating offense off our defense. We just have to do that until we find the rhythm offensively. The three ball has obviously dried up a bit. It’s okay. It’s going to come back to us, but until then, we have to find our offense through our defense in a lot of ways.”

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting, six rebounds, five assists and three steals, marking his first 25-point showing in five outings. Toronto’s reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Pascal Siakam nearly triple-doubled, finishing with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Charlotte ended up shooting 41%, going 30-of-55 on 2-pointers (55%; 29-of-47 in the paint) and just 9-of-40 from deep (23%). Since their franchise-record 158-point outburst in Indiana on Jan. 26, the Hornets have not shot better than 33% from 3-point range in any of their last six games.

“Just stay with it,” added Borrego. “Just stay the course. Don’t panic. We’ve all been here before. It’s basketball. Nobody’s dying here. Everybody’s alright. That group believes. We just have to trust it and keep believing it’s going to turn. This is not impossible. You just have to believe and stick together. That’s the way you get through life, that’s the way you get through NBA seasons. This is not an X’s and O’s, rotation issue. It’s about the mindset.”

The Hornets will now close out their four-game homestand against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Feb. 9 starting at 7:30 PM ET.