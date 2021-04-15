Short-Handed Hornets Wrap Up Homestand With Loss to Cavs

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | Bismack Biyombo Postgame

Although the Charlotte Hornets got a major piece of their rotation back from a one-game absence, they just couldn’t muster up enough offensive firepower in a 103-90 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Spectrum Center.

Terry Rozier returned from a brief hiatus to finish with 22 points, seven rebounds, a game-high eight assists and a season-high-tying four steals in the loss. Along the way, he moved into 10th place on the franchise’s all-time three-point field goal leaderboard (now at 341), passing both Matt Carroll and Frank Kaminsky.

Charlotte’s offense struggled to get going in the opening half, leading to a 37% field-goal percentage and eight-point deficit at the break. The Hornets briefly pulled ahead by one midway through the third, but the Cavaliers responded with a frame-closing 17-7 run. Cleveland would sustain its advantage the rest of the way, which never got lower than five.

“This group, they’re giving us their best,” said Head Coach James Borrego, who also did not have starter PJ Washington (right ankle sprain) at his disposal for the second straight game. “We’re limited offensively right now. We’ll try and get to hundred points as much as we can – it’s going to be a challenge. It’s just going to be a challenge. No excuses. This is our group. Whoever is available, I’ll find them, we’ll play and we’ll move forward.”

Miles Bridges (20 points) notched his third 20-point game in four appearances, one fewer than his total from the previous 50 games combined. Devonte’ Graham racked up 15 points and seven assists and Cody Zeller was also in double figures with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and seven assists in 19 minutes off the bench.

Taurean Prince recorded a season-high 25 points (6-of-8 shooting from three) off the bench to lead the Cavaliers, who were without leading scorer Collin Sexton in the win. Darius Garland and Kevin Love both had 17 points – with the latter grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season – and Jarrett Allen chipped in another 15 points.

Charlotte finished the night shooting 41% and 36% from three (16-of-44), although went a season-low-tying 6-of-12 from the charity stripe. The hosts also went 18-for-39 in the paint for just 36 points and were outscored by Cleveland’s bench, 41-19.

The Hornets will now head back on the road for a one-game trip to face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, April 16 beginning at 7:30 PM EST. Catch the action on Bally Sports and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.