Rugby Coach Amanda Vestal Honored on Hornets Pride Night

Twelve years ago, Amanda Vestal nearly declined what ended up becoming a life-changing experience. A local women’s rugby coach at the time, Vestal was tiring a bit on the role and about to call it quits when the Charlotte Royals Rugby Football Club – a Charlotte-based squad for gay, bisexual and straight allies – reached out in hopes she’d reconsider diving back in.

“I didn’t want to do it anymore and had gotten tired of it, but then the Charlotte Royals called and said they were missing a coach and if I’d be interested in doing it,” recalled Vestal. “I was like, ‘Mhmm, I’ve never coached a men’s team before.’ So, I gave it a shot and fell in love with the team and the guys.”

“I was nervous at first [coaching men for the first time]. I knew the team because they had practiced with the women’s team for a little bit. Still, I felt like I didn’t know enough or I wasn’t prepared. As I kept going with it, I realized this is something I know how to do and it is something I can do. I do have something to offer. Those guys never skipped a beat with it and [being coached by a woman] was never an issue.”

Nominated by her spouse, Erin Goldstein, Vestal will be recognized by the Charlotte Hornets between the first and second quarters of Thursday’s game with their first-ever For the Love of the Game Award. This honor (which will be presented by Bank of America in conjunction with the organization’s second annual Pride Night) was created to recognize an LGBTQ or LGBTQ ally student-athlete, coach or sports organization that has been a champion for change to help create inclusive athletic environments.

Originally founded in 2004, the Royals began with just four players, but have ballooned to nearly 30 current participants. A member of the International Gay Men’s Rugby Association (an international organization that promotes inclusivity in rugby with the LGBTQ community) the team has traveled and competed all over the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the Netherlands.

In 2018, the Charlotte Royals captured the Hoagland Shield at the 2018 Bingham Cup in Amsterdam, a tournament dedicated to late rugby player Mark Bingham. A pioneer in the LGBTQ sporting community, Bingham was one of the passengers that led the effort to retake United Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001 that ultimately crashed near Shanksville, PA.

Past and present team members are from all different backgrounds and include both gay allies and trans people. “We really don’t care as long as you want to learn to play,” Vestal said. Many competitors have never played sports at any point prior to joining the Royals, and really, the only requirement is simply having a willingness to try something new.

“A lot of the guys we coach, they already feel intimidated because they didn’t grow up playing sports,” explained Vestal. “A lot of the guys we have didn’t play sports throughout high school. When you go play a club team that’s a straight team, a lot of those guys played sports throughout high school, maybe college, whatever.”

“A lot of the younger guys coming in do have confidence issues. Building them up and letting them know that in rugby, we’re going to make mistakes. Just keep coming out, keep playing and we’ll love you anyways. We’re not a pro sports team. We’re a bunch of people who come and play rugby for fun. I do this for fun. This is my social activity, my hobby, my passion. I don’t know who would do this if you didn’t love the game and love playing.”

Of note, the Royals will be hosting the 2021 International Gay Rugby North American Championship, a testament to how much the program has taken off. Much like rugby is growing in popularity in the United States, so is acceptance in the LGBTQ community. There is still a gap to bridge, but being gay and playing sports (especially such a physically demanding one like rugby) are no longer as mutually exclusive from one another as they once were.

“We used to never play in North Carolina unless we hosted another gay team from another city,” Vestal said. “It felt like a [straight] team would try extra hard because they didn’t want to get beat by a gay team. We used to be really hesitant to play them. Society in general as evolved a lot in 12 years. We’d be more comfortable playing other gay clubs, but now I’d say it’s different. We’ve had a mindset change and things are more accepted.”

“Charlotte’s a big city, but not a huge city. When you play against teams from London, Sydney, New York, Chicago and Atlanta, they already have a built-in rugby community. We were a smaller community. The first international tournament we played, we took exactly 15 people. That’s how many you need to play and we were going to play in a three-day tournament. Now, we go and bring 25 people to the same tournament and we win. We’re getting better, our rugby knowledge is getting better. It doesn’t matter that we’re a gay team.”

The goal for Vestal and the Charlotte Royals isn’t to ultimately win championships (although that’s always a motivating factor in any sport), but rather to foster a productive outlet that promotes acceptance and belonging. And regardless of one’s sexual orientation or other differences, everybody out there has a purpose when it comes to rugby or anything else in life.

“There’s a position for almost every single person, body type, whatever on the rugby field,” Vestal stated. “It does get better. High school is really hard and there is a lot of things going on there. Even getting into college, especially for LGBTQ people coming out and being a part of that process, once you find your home and your family, it gets better and it gets easier. I promise and sports is a great way to continue growing your family.”