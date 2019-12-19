Rozier Scores Career-High 35 PTS, Hornets Narrowly Miss Comeback Win in Cleveland

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Rozier Highlights | Coach Borrego | Cody Zeller

The Charlotte Hornets nearly tied a franchise record with a 24-point comeback win, but an agonizingly close missed three-pointer on the final possession sealed a 100-98 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Terry Rozier exploded for a career-high 35 points, three rebounds, two assists and a season-high four steals in the loss. Rozier also tied a season high with seven three-pointers and his 19 fourth-quarter points were the most by any player on the team in any frame this season.

Trailing 49-41 with 1:20 remaining in the first half, Charlotte watched the Cavaliers rip off an 18-2 run over the next four minutes of play into the third quarter to fall behind by 24. The Hornets rallied the rest of the second half though, with Rozier eventually scoring 13 consecutive points starting at the 1:59 mark of the fourth quarter to bring the team within two.

After Collin Sexton’s loose ball turnover gave the Hornets the ball back with 16.2 seconds remaining, Rozier got open again for a 27-foot, above-the-break three, but the ball just missed going down, giving the Cavaliers the victory.

“We’ve been a resilient group all year, so I’m proud of our guys’ efforts at the end of the game,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “We had a shot to win it, but it starts with our first quarter urgency. We just didn’t have it tonight and it cost us. In the first half, we were lethargic. We were a very different team in the second half than we were in the first half. We have to get off to a better start, but I’m proud of this group for continuing to battle.”

Cody Zeller racked up 15 points and nine rebounds, scoring in double figures for a career-high-tying eighth consecutive time. Marvin Williams added 10 points and four assists off the bench and Devonte’ Graham chipped in nine points, a game-high nine assists and two steals.

On the other side, Cleveland got 23 points on a crisp 10-of-14 shooting from Sexton and double-doubles from both Kevin Love (16 points and 14 rebounds) and Tristan Thompson (14 points and 13 rebounds). Cedi Osman (18 points) and Jordan Clarkson (10 points) rounded out the Cavaliers’ sixth-figure scorers.

Charlotte had just eight turnovers leading to nine opposing points, while the Cavaliers tallied 25 giveaways leading to 28 points for the Hornets. Cleveland also won the rebounding battle, 48-35 and shot 54.1% from the field compared to the purple and teal’s clip of just 40.7%.

The Hornets will now return to Charlotte to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Dec. 21, beginning at 5 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.