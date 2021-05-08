Rozier, Ball, Washington All Score 20+ PTS to Lead Hornets Over Magic

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | LaMelo Ball Postgame | Jalen McDaniels Postgame

One night after opening their five-game homestand with a tough loss to the Bulls, the Charlotte Hornets rose to the occasion in the second half on Friday evening to knock off the Orlando Magic, 122-112, at Spectrum Center.

LaMelo Ball absolutely shined in the victory, finishing with 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. This performance marked Ball’s 10th game of the year with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, which is now twice as many as any other NBA rookie at the moment (Anthony Edwards – 5).

Trailing for most of the opening two-and-a-half quarters, the Hornets finally pulled ahead late in third and then entered the closing frame holding a five-point advantage. Still leading by five midway through the fourth, Charlotte uncorked a 9-1 run across a three-minute stretch to give itself a 115-102 cushion with 2:55 remaining. Orlando would never get back out in front and saw its three-game winning streak at Spectrum Center come to an end.

“We picked up our pick-and-roll defense, we changed our coverage defensively, but there was nothing but a response there in the second half,” said Coach Borrego after the win. “It’s going to take all eight or nine guys every night. We don’t have the luxury of counting on one or two guys right now. We need everybody to produce and I thought tonight, everybody that stepped on the floor produced. They gave us great effort and that’s all I can ask.”

Terry Rozier notched a game-high 28 points and PJ Washington added 23 points and nine rebounds, extending his 20-point game streak to a career-best three games. Jalen McDaniels (13 points and eight rebounds) and Bismack Biyombo (11 points and 11 rebounds) were also in double figures with Biyombo’s outing marking his third double-double of the season.

Former-Hornet Dwayne Bacon tied a career high with 26 points on 8-of-18 shooting in the loss for Orlando. Cole Anthony (22 points), RJ Hampton (16), Gary Harris (12) and Chasson Randle (11) crossed the 10-point plateau as well, with Mo Bamba chipping in nine points, a career-high 18 rebounds and four blocks.

Charlotte shot 49% from the field – going 35-of-56 from two (63%) and just 9-of-33 from three (27%). Both the Hornets (25-of-33; 76%) and Magic (21-of-28; 75%) spent ample time at the charity stripe with the former also allowing just nine points on 11 total giveaways.

With their play-in tournament magic number now down to one, the Hornets will cross the halfway point of their five-game homestand on Sunday, May 9 against the New Orleans Pelicans beginning at 7 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Catch all the action on Bally Sports and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.