Road-Bound Hornets Eye 3rd Straight Win, Season Sweep of Pistons

The Hornets head to the Midwest to kick off their final road trip of the regular season as they take on the Detroit Pistons for a matinee showdown beginning this afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

Charlotte has beaten the Pistons three times already this season, winning by an average of 7.7 PPG. In their most recent showdown on Dec. 21, the Hornets won at home, 98-86, which was a season low for points allowed to any opponent. Marvin Williams finished with 24 points and a career-high seven three-pointers and Kemba Walker added another 22 points in the victory.

Dwayne Bacon continues to make strides late into his second season, using his prototypical NBA body to accel on both ends of the court. The Florida State product is averaging 11.9 PPG on 43.5% shooting (42.1% from 3P), 3.6 RPG and 2.0 APG over nine games since becoming the team’s starting shooting guard back on March 21 (Hornets are 6-3 during this stretch).

Bacon will be tasked with defending Wayne Ellington, a midseason acquisition for Detroit who spent the first half of the campaign down in Miami. Ellington ranks tied for eighth in the NBA in three-pointers since his Pistons debut on Feb. 11 (74 on 38.1%) and over his last five games, is averaging 18.0 PPG on 45.3% shooting, 3.6 3PM, 3.8 RPG, 1.8 APG and 1.2 SPG.

Detroit is in the midst of locking up a playoff berth, although has lost six of its last eight outings. Ellington has been wildly up and down with three 20-point games and four outings

with eight-or-fewer points during this stretch and with some meticulous defense by the Charlotte wings, could hopefully be in for another long-scoring day at Little Caesars Arena.

Game Notes – The Hornets have not swept Detroit in a season series of four-or-more games since 1994-95 (5-0)… Charlotte has also won five straight overall against the Pistons, dating back to last season… After missing the previous three games (left knee soreness), Blake Griffin finished with 45 PTS in Detroit’s 123-110 road loss to Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Classic Fact – Charlotte landed Bismack Biyombo and Kemba Walker with the seventh and ninth picks, respectively, in the 2011 NBA Draft. The Pistons held the eighth overall selection and took point guard Brandon Knight from Kentucky, whom Walker faced in the Final Four just three months earlier.