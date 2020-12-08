Richards Talks Basketball Journey, McDaniels on Younger Brother Getting Drafted

Nick Richards Describes Unconventional Path from Jamaica to the NBA

Most NBA players don’t start playing basketball at the onset of their teenage years, but rather, their exposure to the sport begins much earlier on. For Hornets rookie center Nick Richards, his athletic upbringing in Jamaica was far different than most around the league.

“I basically played everything but basketball,” he said. “My first sport was track and field, soccer, cricket, rugby, tennis, volleyball. Basically, everything but basketball. I started playing around 14 or 15 years old. I was doing a little bit in Jamaica, but not really organized. Just guys playing around in the park every now and then.”

He added, “I was just playing in a church league in Jamaica with a couple cousins, a couple friends. [An American] high school coach was there and that’s how he saw me. I played in the church league for the rest of the summer and then he offered me a scholarship to go to his high school (St. Mary’s in Manhasset, New York). That’s how it really started.”

When asked about any transferable skillsets from playing those other sports to basketball, Richards responded, “I would say the track and field helped me a lot and soccer. I did the 200- and 400-meter sprints, high jump and long jump. With soccer, being able to move, get up and down the field for a long period of time and just being able to constantly run. If I didn’t stick with basketball, I probably would have been a soccer goalie.”

Richards played his final three high school seasons at The Patrick School in Hillside, NJ, a national powerhouse that boasts numerous NBA alums including Kyrie Irving, Al Harrington and Samuel Dalembert. He spent multiple hours a day commuting to and from classes and practices, sometimes not arriving back home until 10:30 at night.

“I would take like two trains, a bus and then I’d have to walk about three blocks to the school every day from sophomore year to senior year,” he recalled. “It was an hour-and-half to two hours of commuting every day, but I think it was worth it in the end.”

Richards eventually became a McDonald’s All-American and committed to the University of Kentucky in the fall of 2016. He finally broke out his junior season last year with averages of 14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, made the SEC First Team and All-Defensive Team and was taken with the 42nd overall pick in last month’s draft.

“Nick was hoping late first round, but we didn’t have an NCAA Tournament like we do every year,” said Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari. “Now, he gets picked [42nd] and the kid was in such tears and sobbing, he had to call me back. He’s been a late bloomer because he started playing basketball later. That first year was hard for him. Analytically, how do you measure that when it was really rough and he had to stay with it? That last year, it was unbelievable.”

He added, “Here’s the biggest thing I want to tell you about him as a person: in his last meeting here, we were chopping it up and he said, ‘I want to thank you and the staff because you guys believed in me when I didn’t even believe in myself.’ When you walk into the NBA, you’re walking into a league where you better be a dog and you better take what you want. They aren’t running plays for you anymore. You’re not going to have the ball 90 percent of the time. You’re going to have to earn your way and Nick earned his way.”

Jalen McDaniels Praises Younger Brother’s Resiliency Throughout 2020 NBA Draft Process

Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels watched his younger brother Jaden wait nearly eight months to see where he would land in the 2020 NBA Draft. Things obviously unfolded much differently this offseason compared to previous ones and Jalen says he couldn’t be prouder of how the entire draft class persevered.

“[Jaden] had a way longer process than we did in the past years,” said Jalen. “So, I know it was hard for the kids when you can’t play against someone. I just give him all the credit for staying focused and he reached his goal. There’s more to come and I’m just happy for him.”

Jaden McDaniels was taken by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 28th overall pick last month and dealt to Oklahoma City, and then again to Minnesota. A 6-10 power forward as well, Jaden spent one year at the University of Washington before pursuing the professional ranks.

“I know it’s going to be tough on my brother because it’s his first year in the NBA and they’re just hopping into it like so fast,” said Jalen. “I feel like we’ll both be on each other’s line and helping each other out, giving each other advice. I can learn from him, too. We’re not too far apart in age. I feel like we can teach each other, reach out if we need help, that kind of stuff.”

“He told me to just stay true to yourself and stay true to your work,” said Jaden in a pre-draft interview with Hornets.com in September. “The work is the best thing you can do and he always tells me, ‘Don’t go a day without feeling like you’ve gotten better.’ When your opportunity comes, all the work that you’ve done has already been laid out.”

McDaniels is one of five players on the Charlotte roster with a brother in the NBA, joining Cody Zeller, Cody Martin, Caleb Martin and LaMelo Ball. The McDaniels brothers will first square off against each other on Friday, Feb. 12 at Spectrum Center and then on Wednesday, March 3 in Minneapolis, which will also be the final game of the Hornets’ first-half schedule.