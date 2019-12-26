Rested Hornets Return to Action to Battle OKC Thunder

Following a season-high four-day game-less stretch, the well-rested Charlotte Hornets are back on their home court and prepping to face the Oklahoma City Thunder starting tonight at 7 PM EST at Spectrum Center.

Just before the start of the time off, the Hornets lost in Boston, 119-93, on Sunday evening. Devonte’ Graham finished with 23 points, 11 assists and no turnovers, but Charlotte scored just 56 points over the final three quarters and was outrebounded by a wide 57-27 margin on the night (32.1% rebounding percentage). Coach Borrego stressed the importance of enjoying the upcoming time off and using it as a long-awaited window to physically and mentally recharge.

“We’ve got to continue to grow, you know. I’m proud of where we’re at,” he said after the defeat. “I think we’ve gotten a lot better this season, but we don’t want to be satisfied with where we’re at. Enjoy some time with the family. This is an important time for everybody. Enjoy the families, get some rest, and come back ready and hungry.”

Despite unloading Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Jerami Grant in the offseason, Oklahoma City (15-14) finds itself seventh in the Western Conference and riding a four-game winning streak heading into last night’s game vs. Memphis. Second-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 28.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.0 APG and 1.7 SPG over his last three outings and teammate Dennis Schröder is second in the league in bench scoring (18.1 PPG; mini. 25 GP).

Sitting 16th in offensive rating (108.6) and 13th in defensive rating (107.3), the Thunder are a well-balanced team holding opponents to the seventh-fewest second-chance (12.1) and second-fewest fast-break points (11.2). Offensively, Oklahoma City is seventh in mid-range field goals made per game (6.2) and first in mid-range percentage (46.4%), so look for the Hornets to be overly attentive to this area on the defensive end.

Game Notes: G Hamidou Diallo (right elbow hyperextension sprain) will not play for Oklahoma City… Charlotte has dropped three straight games to the Thunder after winning three in a row from Jan. 4, 2017 – Dec. 11, 2017. The two meetings last year were decided by just four points and then five points.