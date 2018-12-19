Rested Hornets Ready to Regroup Against Cavs

The Hornets will look to avoid their second three-game losing streak of the season as they meet up with the Cavaliers again at Spectrum Center, which begins tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

This evening’s contest will be the third time these teams have met this season, with the home side a perfect 2-0. Cleveland won the most recent tilt, 113-89, on Nov. 13 after shooting 52.9 percent from the field and outrebounding the Hornets by a margin of 60-37. It’s worth noting that Cavs center Tristan Thompson (who had 21 of these rebounds, eight of which were offensive) is currently out with a foot injury.

Reserve guard Malik Monk started the season a bit streaky, but has settled in smoothly with averages of 11.7 points on 45.3 percent shooting (38.5 percent from three) and 1.3 assists over his last six outings. He had just six points on 3-of-13 shooting (0-of-8 from distance) in the last meeting with Cleveland, and will hopefully continue playing controlled and decisive like he has his last handful of appearances.

A banged-up Cavs squad still without Kevin Love (foot) will need another sizeable scoring punch from backup combo guard Jordan Clarkson. The former Laker is averaging a personal-best 16.7 points, although is shooting a career-low from three-point range (31.3 percent). Notably, the Missouri product had 24 points against Charlotte the last time around.

Clarkson has a nice mid-range game off the dribble and is also capable of getting to the rim when necessary. Monk needs to keep his Cleveland counterpart in front at all times tonight and force him into settling for those inefficient long-distance attempts.

Game Note – Kemba Walker failed to record a steal in the Hornets’ loss to the Lakers last Saturday, snapping a career-high-tying streak of 15 straight games with at least one takeaway.

Classic Fact – The Hornets made 21 free throws in the fourth quarter of their 96-93 home win over the Cavaliers on Dec. 8, 2007. It is still the most made free throws in any quarter in franchise history.