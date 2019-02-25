From “Regular Fan” to “Whirlwind”, Dell Curry Experiences Memorable All-Star Weekend

Twenty-eight years ago, Dell Curry attended All-Star Weekend in Charlotte solely as a spectator. This time around though (and with family in tow), the Hornets’ second all-time leading scorer had a bit more on his plate throughout the three-day extravaganza.

The Hornets landed back in town at around 12 a.m. last Thursday night following their road game in Orlando and the madness tipped off bright and early for Curry the following morning. He first took part in the Jr. NBA’s Building Bridges Through Basketball initiative, helping unveil a new outdoor court at the Naomi Drenan Recreation Center in east Charlotte.

“My two kids started their basketball careers right here. I remember coming in on a Saturday morning and the kids learning how to play basketball in the Parks and Recs Division,” said Curry, whose son, Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth, was also on hand. “To be able to come full circle, to give back, to help the outdoor facility here, it really means a lot for the Curry family. It’ll still be here when the NBA All-Star Weekend is gone. That lasting legacy will still be here.”

That night, Dell and wife Sonya joined sons Steph and wife Ayesha, Seth and his fiancée Callie Rivers, daughter Sydel and her husband Damion Lee (who also plays for the Warriors) for another court dedication at the Carole Hoefener Center. The Stephen and Ayesha Curry Foundation, Under Armour, and Chase Bank pledged a seven-figure donation along with another $150,000 from the NBA Players Association to renovate the 20-year-old facility.

“[Steph] was able to do that coming back to the place where he grew up,” added Curry. “He wanted to make a special emphasis on giving back to the community. The first thing he said [to Under Armour] was, ‘Hey, I don’t want to do a big, blowout party. I want to take all that money and put it back in the community and leave a lasting legacy here.’ I know it was really special for both my boys to come back and have their families here, but also to let this community know they appreciate their support growing up here and that they’re still following their careers.”

Things got really fun 24 hours later though as Curry teamed up with former Hornets teammate Glen Rice, Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen and four-time All-NBAer Mark Price to shoot three-pointers for charity prior to the All-Star Saturday Night festivities, raising $35,000.

Later on, Dell watched Steph and Seth square off in the Three-Point Contest with the former claiming family bragging rights following an overall second-place finish. After receiving the 2019 Hometown Hero Award at the NBA Legends Brunch the following morning, Curry capped off the weekend by hosting the entire family in a suite for the actual All-Star Game on Sunday evening.

It’s quite a change of pace for Curry compared to 1991, when Charlotte last hosted the NBA All-Star Game. One of the top reserves in the league at the time, Curry was shooting 40.4 percent from distance when the All-Star Game rolled around, but missed out on an invitation for the Three-Point Contest.

Curry would make it into the competition two of the next three seasons, the second appearance coming in route to becoming the franchise’s first and still only NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner in 1994. He averaged a career-high 16.3 points in 82 games off the bench that year, shooting at least 40.0 percent from three for the third straight season.

When it was all said and done, Curry finished his Hornets’ playing tenure as the franchise’s all-time leader in points (9,839) and three-pointers (929), marks finally surpassed by Kemba Walker just last season. He still holds the franchise’s career benchmark for games played (701) and field goals (3,951), although Walker is on the verge of breaking the latter.

Curry would sign with Milwaukee in January of 1999, making him the last member of the original 1988-89 Hornets squad to depart the franchise. He played one season with the Bucks and three more with the Toronto Raptors before retiring in 2002. Curry dabbled in coaching for a bit before becoming the team’s television color commentator in 2009, a position he holds today.

He was the only NBA player to shoot 40.0 percent from long range in all eight campaigns between 1992-99, seven of which were with the Hornets. Overall, Curry reached this threshold nine times in his career, a total surpassed by only Steve Nash, Kyle Korver, Steph, Steve Kerr and Mike Miller over the last 30 full seasons.

Despite starting just 99 of 1083 career games, Curry ranks 56th on the NBA’s all-time three-point field goals leaderboard (1,245). Although at times he had opportunities to leave for starting jobs elsewhere in the NBA, Curry chose to stay in Charlotte for a number of reasons.

“I didn’t want to move the kids around that much,” he said. “I liked the security of being here. It was close to where both my wife and I grew up. Looking back, if I had chosen somewhere to try and get a starting job, maybe all of last weekend and all that’s happened between my retirement and now wouldn’t be here. I think I made the right choice.”

“Definitely don’t give anybody flack for playing 16 years, 10 years here in Charlotte,” said Steph. “The last original Hornet and now still in the organization as the color commentator for the team and pretty much an ambassador throughout the city and throughout the state.”

With the Curry clan growing out on the West Coast, Steph has pressed his dad in recent years to consider leaving Charlotte for California. Luckily for Hornets fans though, his efforts have been to no avail thus far.

“I’ve been trying to get him to move out to the Bay and it speaks to how much this is home,” Steph added. “That being said, it’s been a really hard selling point. This is where home is for him.” Dell added with a smile, “Yeah, I get that same persuasive talk every summer, so we’ll see where it goes.”

Indeed, Charlotte has truly become home for Dell. Over the course of the organization’s 30th anniversary celebrations and NBA All-Star Weekend, it’s become more apparent than ever how rare it is for any franchise to have a player and person like Dell Curry as part of its past, present and foreseeable future.