Rebounding Sets Tone in Hornets’ Homestand Finale Win

It had been over four years since the Charlotte Hornets had beaten the Utah Jazz, matching their longest active losing streak to one opponent. With their season-long homestand closing on Friday night, there was no better way to cap things off and end this unpleasant head-to-head skid then coming up with a dramatic last-minute 107-101 win.

Miles Bridges led the victors with team highs in both scoring (26 points) and rebounding (11) to go along with four 3-pointers and four assists for his first double-double since Feb. 27. Terry Rozier (25) and LaMelo Ball (21) also joined Bridges in the 20-point-performance club, with the latter adding another five assists.

Following 17 lead changes over the opening 47 minutes of play, both sides were knotted at 99-99 before Rozier canned a big 3-pointer with 1:08 to go. Following an exchange of two-point possessions, Donovan Mitchell rimmed out a point-blank layup at the 25-second mark, leading into a defensive rebound and two eventual free throws for Bridges. Now down five, Mitchell’s ensuing 3-point attempt hit the top of the backboard, ending the Jazz’s chances.

“Really proud of the effort tonight,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after the game. “Guys played extremely well for 48 minutes. Our defense got it done tonight. I was really impressed with our defense, their commitment, their talk, their communication, their buy-in on the defensive end. Probably one of our best rebounding efforts of the season. To win the board and hold them to that number on the board is fantastic and that just took effort.”

He added, “Then to close out in the fourth quarter against a very good team. That’s a high-caliber championship-level team. For us to execute in a close game against that team speaks volumes about this group and how far we’ve come, the growth, the resiliency, the togetherness. Really proud of those guys.”

Mitchell had 26 points to lead six Utah players in double figures, while Rudy Gobert double-doubled with 11 points and a game-high 19 rebounds. As a team, Utah’s top-ranked offense, shot 45%, went 17-of-47 from deep (36%), but managed just 8-of-11 attempts from the free-throw line (73%).

Charlotte surrendered 68 rebounds – 22 offensive – in Salt Lake City back on Dec. 20, but bounced back in the rematch to win the battle on the glass, 45-38. The hosts, who also got an 11-rebound contribution from Mason Plumlee in just 16 minutes, finished with an 11-point advantage in second-chance points (18-7) coming off 16 offensive rebounds.

Said Bridges, “Every time we play against Utah, we get killed on the boards. This is actually my first win against Utah and every single time I’ve lost against them, we’ve gotten killed on the board and killed in every single other aspect. I think today, we just put our foot down and did what we had to do to get Rudy off the glass. Luckily, they didn’t have Hassan Whiteside because he’s a handful, too. Getting all those guys off the glass worked in our favor.”

Coming up for the Hornets will now be a back-to-back starting with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, March 27 beginning at 7:30 PM ET at the Barclays Center.