Spectrum Center To Reopen For Events At 100% Capacity

June 17, 2021 – The Stage is Set for the return of live, in-person entertainment to the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced today that Spectrum Center will welcome back audiences at 100% capacity beginning in August with a diverse entertainment lineup consisting of the Harlem Globetrotters (August 8), Alabama (August 13), WWE Supershow (August 14) and Michael Bublé (August 17).

“We’re thrilled to welcome back fans to our Spectrum Center events at 100% capacity,” said HSE Executive Vice President & Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian. “Live entertainment will play an important role as our community focuses on returning to normal from the pandemic. There is nothing quite like the live experience and the lifelong memories these events create. We pride ourselves on the diversity of events at Spectrum Center and we have a tremendous lineup already scheduled for the remainder of 2021, with even more to come in 2022.”

Several of Spectrum Center’s previously announced health and safety protocols will remain in place, including enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures, upgraded air filtration and purification standards, increased number of sanitizing stations, mobile ticketing, cashless transactions and touchless security. Additionally, in following the current state guidelines at this time, masks are recommended for event goers, but are not required for attendance. In an effort to reduce wait times, Spectrum Center has a no bag policy, although exceptions will be made for bags or purses smaller than 10”x10”x4”. Guests should visit spectrumcentercharlotte.com for the latest information.

Spectrum Center boasts an impressive entertainment lineup in the coming months, including the following: Marc Anthony (September 11), the Gold Over America Tour (October 27), Genesis (November 20), Kane Brown (December 4), the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout (December 17), Billie Eilish (February 6), The Weeknd (February 15), Eric Church (February 26) and Bad Bunny (March 26).

Following is the current lineup of upcoming events. Tickets for all events are available at spectrumcentercharlotte.com or ticketmaster.com.