Spectrum Center To Host 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Games

October 14, 2020 – The NCAA Announced today that Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC will host 2024 NCAA Men’s Tournament First and Second Round Games. This will be the first time Spectrum Center has been the site of tournament games since hosting the first two rounds in 2018 and will be the fifth time in the building’s history (previously 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2018).

“We are excited to have NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games return to Spectrum Center in 2024,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Hosting NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games is very beneficial to our community. The games attract fans from across the country, create real economic impact for our local businesses and showcase our great city of Charlotte. We look forward to these upcoming first and second round games being played at Spectrum Center.”

Spectrum Center was one of approximately 450 host sites announced by the NCAA today for various NCAA competitions from 2022 through 2026. Ticket on-sale information, official dates and additional information will be released as the event draws closer.