Spectrum Center Becomes ShareCare Health Security Verified

July 20, 2021 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment and Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that Spectrum Center has successfully become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™. This verification process and platform was developed by Sharecare, with the support of CAA ICON, the world’s leading owners’ representative and strategic management consulting firm for public and private sports and entertainment facility owners/operators, and Oak View Group (OVG), a global advisory, development, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries.

Spectrum Center is the first arena in North Carolina and just the second in the NBA to achieve Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ status. Spectrum Center previously received two additional third-party certifications, the GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation and the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations & Management, and is the first sports venue in the country recognized by all three programs.

“Becoming Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ is one more way we can show our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our guests, players, performers, team members, and anyone who visits Spectrum Center,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice President & Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian. “As we prepare to return to hosting concerts and other entertainment events in August, we want to make every effort to do so safely and to give our patrons confidence in our internal protocols and procedures.”

In order to achieve the designation, Spectrum Center utilized the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ platform and process to confirm adherence to more than 140 expert-validated standards across more than 600 checkpoints, including health and hygiene protocols, air and water management, the attendee experience, and health safety communication with patrons and employees. The verification also comes with an easily identifiable “seal of approval” – the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ badge – for stadiums, arenas, and live event venues to display on their official websites and on-property.

“The Sharecare VERIFIED™ badge means business, and we’re proud to partner with the Charlotte Hornets and Spectrum Center to get fans back to memorable live event experiences that place their health and safety at the forefront,” said Hermann Elger, executive vice president and general manager of travel, entertainment, and health security at Sharecare. “We congratulate Spectrum Center on this important achievement and applaud their leadership in promoting health security for arena employees, performers, guests, and their surrounding communities.”

In August, Spectrum Center will welcome audiences back at 100% capacity with a diverse entertainment lineup consisting of the Harlem Globetrotters (August 8), Alabama (August 13), WWE Supershow (August 14) and Michael Bublé (August 17). Additional events in the coming months include Marc Anthony (September 11), the Gold Over America Tour (October 27), Genesis (November 20), Kane Brown (December 4), the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout (December 17), Billie Eilish (February 6), The Weeknd (February 15), Eric Church (February 26) and Bad Bunny (March 26). Tickets for all events are available at spectrumcentercharlotte.com or ticketmaster.com.