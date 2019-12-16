PJ Washington undergoes successful procedure on fractured finger

December 16, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that forward PJ Washington underwent a successful procedure to address a fractured fifth finger on his right hand. The procedure was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of the Hornets 83-73 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Dec. 13. Washington will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Sacramento Kings and further updates on his status will be provided when available.

Washington was selected 12th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. In his first season with the Hornets, the rookie forward has averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game over the course of 28 appearances (all starts). The Kentucky product ranks fifth among all rookies in points (343), seventh in three-pointers made (39), first in rebounds (147) and first in blocks (26) this season.