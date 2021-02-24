NBA Reveals Hornets Schedule For Second Half of Season

Downloads: Schedule List (PDF) | Schedule Analysis (PDF) | Schedule Poster (PDF)

February 24, 2021 – The NBA today announced the Charlotte Hornets schedule for the second half of the 2020-21 season, which will see the Hornets resume play after the All-Star break on Thursday, March 11, when they host the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. The 2020-21 regular-season schedule is presented by iTek, the Official Printer of the Charlotte Hornets.

The second half of the schedule covers March 11-May 16 and includes 37 regular-season games. Highlights of the second-half home schedule include a visit from LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, April 13; a contest against Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, May 9; and a matchup with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in the final home game of the regular season on Thursday, May 13.

The Hornets are slated to play two nationally televised games during the second half of the season. The first comes when the Hornets face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, April 1, on TNT, while the second features Charlotte hosting Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics on Sunday, April 25, on ESPN.

Eleven of Charlotte’s 19 home games are on weekend dates, including three Fridays, two Saturdays and six Sundays. The longest homestand of the second half is five straight games from May 6-13, while the team will longest road trip is a six-game tour from March 30-April 9. The Hornets will have seven sets of back-to-back games, three of which will see them play both games at home.

All regionally available games will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast (will be rebranded to Bally Sports Southeast in the coming months) and the FOX Sports GO app anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hornets LIVE. FOX Sports Southeast’s broadcast team will continue to deliver in-depth Hornets coverage, featuring play-by-play announcer Eric Collins, in his sixth season. He is joined by analyst and Hornets’ legend Dell Curry, in his eleventh season, and Ashley ShahAhmadi, in her third season as sideline reporter. Hornets LIVE is hosted by Ashley ShahAhmadi and features former Hornets player Gerald Henderson.

All remaining regular-season games will be broadcast on radio on WFNZ and the Hornets App. First-year play-by-play man Sam Farber has the call on the Hornets radio broadcast with the pregame show on WFNZ hosted by WFNZ personalities Travis Hancock and Kyle Bailey and postgame hosted by Bailey and Stan Norfleet.

