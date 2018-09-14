Michael Jordan, Charlotte Hornets And NBA Join Together To Begin Hurricane Florence Relief And Recovery Efforts

September 14, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization and the NBA announced today that they are working together with a number of community organizations to provide necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence.

“It’s truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas,” said Jordan. “The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we’re here to help.”

Jordan, the Hornets and the NBA have developed a platform that has identified verified local organizations focusing on Hurricane Florence relief and recovery efforts. Fans are encouraged to visit the following microsite to make a donation: http://cares.nba.com/charlotte-hurricane-relief-efforts/.

The organizations identified on the microsite include: American Red Cross, Direct Relief, Foundation for the Carolinas, Second Harvest Food Bank and the United Way of Central Carolinas.

Additional volunteering, rebuilding and donation efforts will be determined and announced by the Charlotte Hornets Foundation and the NBA in the near future, including opportunities for fans to get involved.