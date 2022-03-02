Isaiah Thomas to Provide Leadership, Experience for Hornets

In need of rotational depth and perhaps an offensive spark or two at times, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping the addition of former two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas can deliver a boost on and off the court as they navigate their toughest stretch of the season.

Thomas officially signed his 10-day contract earlier this morning and will be available to play tonight in Cleveland. Now 33 years old, Thomas is best known for a two-and-a-half-year run in Boston from 2015-17 during which he averaged 24.7 points and 6.0 assists. He was the league’s third-leading scorer in the 2016-17 campaign (28.9 points) and finished fifth in NBA MVP voting.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” says Thomas. “I feel like I can help leadership-wise. If my name gets called, I’m more than prepared to take advantage of the opportunity. At the same time, I’m just here to help any way I can. I’ve experienced a lot, so I think that can help with the younger guys. The team has been struggling a little bit, so just do anything to bring some positive light to the situation. My job is just to be who I am. Be a professional, be a leader first and foremost. If my name is called, put the ball in the basket and make some plays.”

While healing from what turned out to be a career-altering hip injury at the time, Thomas was traded to Cleveland in the 2017 offseason as part of the Kyrie Irving deal and has bounced around the league ever since. He averaged 8.6 points and 2.0 assists in five games for the Lakers and Mavericks earlier this season as a temporary replacement with a multitude of players on both rosters in Health and Safety Protocols.

Most recently, Thomas put up an eye-popping 41.3 points on 52/43% shooting and 6.3 assists in three outings last month for the NBA G League’s Grand Rapids Gold. Even at this point of his career, the crafty 5-8 lefty can still stop on a dime, knock down catch-and-shoot and off-the-dribble jumpers and weave his way through traffic to the basket.

Charlotte’s point guard depth has been thinned out since trading Ish Smith to Washington back in February, with LaMelo Ball and starting two-guard Terry Rozier rotating lead ball-handling duties. Ideally, Thomas will eat up some of those backcourt minutes when needed and provide a scoring option off the bench. He’s also already familiar with a few of his new teammates.

“Terry’s one of my close friends,” adds Thomas, who played with Rozier in Boston. “It’s crazy because I actually hit him up the other day about the possibility [of coming here]. I have to give him a shout-out and also Gordon Hayward, somebody I recruited to Boston and am good friends with as well. Mason Plumlee is also another guy I played in Denver with, so I’ve got a relationship with him as well.”

Thomas’ contract kicks in today, meaning he’ll be available to the Hornets for their next five games. He’ll be eligible for a second 10-day contract once this current one expires, after which the team would have to sign Thomas for the rest of the season or let him walk.

Although Thomas is a few years removed from being the All-NBA player he was once, the Hornets certainly aren’t expecting to see that exact same version in Charlotte. The experienced veteran just needs to play his role, provide leadership and hopefully, maybe even ignite this young Hornets roster as it makes the turn into the final full month of the schedule.