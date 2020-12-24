Injury Update - Cody Zeller's Underwent Successful Surgery on Left Hand

December 24, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that center Cody Zeller underwent successful surgery on the fourth metacarpal of his left hand. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Zeller suffered the fractured left hand in the fourth quarter of Charlotte’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 23. Zeller will be listed as out and will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Zeller is in his eighth year out of Indiana and holds career averages with the Hornets of 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.9 minutes per game over the course of 420 career appearances (253 starts). The 7-0 center is coming off a 2019-20 season in which he averaged career-highs in points (11.1) and rebounds (7.1) per game over the course of 58 games played.