Hornets30.com Launches Today In Preparation For 30th Anniversary

Hornets 30th Anniversary Website

July 30, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets today launched Hornets30.com, the special website that will be part of the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the team’s inaugural season in 1988-89. Hornets30.com will host fan voting for the 30th Anniversary Team, a “This Week in Hornets History” series, written and video features, photo galleries, content around the history of the Hornets and more.

Beginning today, fans can visit Hornets30.com to vote for the 30th Anniversary Team. From now through October 1, fans can cast their vote for up to 10 players from Charlotte’s NBA history, with the top 10 overall vote-getters being named as members of the 30th Anniversary Team. All fans who vote will automatically be entered for a chance to win a 30th Anniversary Prize Pack that includes a pair of Jordan 4 Retros, a classic Hornets “Grandmama” jersey and a Hornets 30th Anniversary hat.

Along with features and photo galleries, historical content on the website will include all-time rosters of players, coaches and broadcasters, as well as all-time draft picks, All-Stars and NBA award winners.

As presenting partner of the season-long 30th Anniversary celebration, Spectrum will serve as the presenting partner of Hornets30.com and fan voting for the 30th Anniversary Team.