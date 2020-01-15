Hornets Waive Robert Franks

January 15, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived two-way forward Robert Franks.

Franks, an undrafted free agent out of Washington State, originally signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets on July 9, 2020. The rookie forward has appeared in 22 games for the Hornets NBA G League Affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Franks holds averages 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 32.0 minutes per game. The 6-7 forward did not make an appearance with the Charlotte Hornets.

After waiving Franks, the Charlotte Hornets roster stands at 16 players.