×

HORNETS VS. KNICKS

-

TONIGHT AT 7:00 PM

BUY NOW

Hornets Waive Robert Franks

by Quinton Wash
Posted: Jan 15, 2020

January 15, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived two-way forward Robert Franks.

Franks, an undrafted free agent out of Washington State, originally signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets on July 9, 2020. The rookie forward has appeared in 22 games for the Hornets NBA G League Affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Franks holds averages 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 32.0 minutes per game. The 6-7 forward did not make an appearance with the Charlotte Hornets.

After waiving Franks, the Charlotte Hornets roster stands at 16 players.

Tags
Franks, Robert, Hornets, Press Release, Press Releases

Related Content

Franks, Robert

Hornets

Press Release

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter