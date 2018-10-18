Hornets Unveil Renovated and Redesigned Flight Deck Restaurant

October 18, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets last night unveiled Flight Deck, a newly renovated and redesigned restaurant on Spectrum Center’s Founders Level that was formerly known as the FrontCourt Club. Additions to the area include a staircase connecting the Founders and Suite levels, lounge-style seating overlooking the arena bowl and a private dining room.

A new staircase on one side of the restaurant now connects the Founders and Suite levels, allowing suite holders easier and more convenient access to Flight Deck. The glass railing system on the staircase and the restaurant finishes continue to the portion of the Suite Level that overlooks the area, integrating the Suite Level with the space.

In order to make the restaurant feel more like part of the game, the top row of Ledge Seats were removed to create a lounge-style viewing platform with a glass railing that allows guests to see the game from the restaurant and make the area more feel more open and spacious.

Flight Deck also now contains a 750-square-foot private dining room with IT, video and audio capabilities including a large projection screen and two 65” TVs, making it ideal for meetings or private parties. This space can be used at any time, even during a game or event, which is an amenity Spectrum Center has not previously had.

The newly configured chef’s table and buffet highlights the show kitchen, allowing guests to watch their food being prepared, and provides better flow for patrons. All new furniture has been added that allows flexibility in seating arrangements, including restaurant-style tables and seating, bar-style high-tops and stools, or a mix of both. The different types of tables and chairs allow custom utilization of the space, including the ability to change setups during a game or event if desired.

Flight Deck is equipped with custom cell-patterned overhead LED lighting with color-changing and dimming capabilities. With more than a dozen TVs, including an 80” projection screen above the show kitchen, fans will not miss any of the action while enjoying their meal.

The Hornets worked with the City of Charlotte’s Special Projects Division on the completion of Flight Deck. The Special Projects Division is responsible for the construction and renovation of existing city buildings such as Spectrum Center. AECOM, which has served as project manager for all of the Spectrum Center upgrades over the past four years, and LS3P were the architects. Rodgers Builders handled construction, as it has for each of the construction-related projects during the last four years.