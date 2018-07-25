Hornets Unveil New White Classic Uniform For 2018-19 Season

July 25, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled a new white Classic Edition uniform to be worn during the 2018-19 season when the franchise celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the inaugural 1988-89 Hornets season. Like the teal version from the 2017-18 campaign, the uniform echoes the design worn by the original Charlotte Hornets from their inception in 1988 through 1997.

“With the success of our teal Classic Edition uniforms last season, we felt it was only right to bring the white version back this year as part of our 30th Anniversary celebration,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “As we look to replicate the experience and excitement of the early days of the Hornets, wearing the white uniform that the original team wore every night at the Charlotte Coliseum brings another layer of authenticity for our fans.”

The new uniform will be worn during the series of “Classic Night” games, which will celebrate the history of the Hornets and feature music and game presentation elements designed to take fans back to the Charlotte Coliseum of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. The “Classic Night” games will honor some of the organization’s all-time great players and feature giveaways, including bobbleheads and T-shirts, that highlight some of the top players and moments in Hornets history. There will be a minimum of six “Classic Night” games during the 2018-19 season.

Based on the uniform worn during the Hornets’ first decade, the white jersey includes the familiar crossover v-neck and multi-colored pinstripes in light blue, royal blue, green and purple. The shorts feature the classic Hornets logo on the waist and the identical royal blue, white and teal trim as the original.

Like the rest of the team’s uniforms, the white Classic Edition features the logos of Nike’s Jordan Brand on the right chest and partner LendingTree on the left chest.

The white Classic Edition jersey is expected to be available at retail in November.

Swarm365 Memberships and Pick 23 Plans for the 2018-19 season are on sale now. Swarm365 Memberships start at $48 on average in the lower level and as low as $12 on average in the upper level, and members receive some of the best benefits in all of professional sports. The Pick 23 Plan includes Opening Night and 22 additional games of the purchaser’s choice, starting at $14 per game on average. For more information, call 704.HORNETS or visit hornets.com/tickets.