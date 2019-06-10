Hornets Statements On Tony Parker Retirement

MORE COVERAGE: Tony Parker Gallery

Parker Retires after Historic NBA Run

Following a historic 18-season NBA career that spanned 17 seasons in San Antonio and one in Charlotte, point guard Tony Parker announced his decision to retire from the NBA on June 10. Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak and Head Coach James Borrego had this to say about Parker following a career that included four NBA titles, a 2007 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award and six All-Star appearances.

Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak on Tony Parker retirement:

“I want to congratulate Tony on a truly remarkable career. His impact on the game of basketball and the path he laid out for international stars have no equal. I’m grateful for the year he spent with us here in Charlotte and we wish him the best as he moves on to the next chapter of his life.”

Hornets Head Coach James Borrego on Tony Parker retirement:

“Congratulations to Tony Parker on a hall of fame career. I have never known the NBA without Tony as a part of it and I’ll truly miss him. Tony’s leadership, his presence and his dedication to winning made an impact on shaping me and I’ll always be appreciative of him. I know our organization in Charlotte is grateful for what he brought to us in our year together. I wish him nothing but the best as he moves on to retirement.”