Hornets Staff Lends Hand To Families In Need With Hornets Holiday Gift Delivery Presented By Hanes

December 18, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets employees and their families today participated in the Hornets Holiday Gift Delivery presented by Hanes, providing presents and holiday cheer for 29 families from the Salvation Army Center of Hope Women and Children’s Shelter who are staying at an Extended Stay America hotel due to COVID-19 health regulations. Participating team members received wish lists from families ranging from 2-8 people. Each wish list offered information including clothing/shoe sizes, along with favorite teams, colors, movies and more.

Hornets employees delivered the gifts to Spectrum Center this morning, while members of the Honey Bees prepared gift bags with socks and T-shirts from Hornets partner Hanes, as well as family game night baskets that included a board game or activity, holiday treats and a gift card from Hornets partner Walmart. This afternoon, members of the Hornets corporate social responsibility team delivered to each family its gifts, a Hanes gift big and a family game night basket.

Images and videos of the Hornets Holiday Gift Delivery presented by Hanes can be found at the following link: Hornets Holiday Gift Delivery presented by Hanes.