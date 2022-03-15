Hornets Sports & Entertainment Statement on Updated COVID-19 Policy

March 15, 2022 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment released the following statement today regarding the updated policy for fans sitting in areas within 15 feet of the court and player benches for Hornets games at Spectrum Center:

“Based on the CDC’s recent revision of county-level data regarding COVID-19 risk, along with updated NBA guidelines, effective today Hornets fans sitting in areas within 15 feet of the court and the player benches will no longer be required to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.”