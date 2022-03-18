Hornets Sports & Entertainment Preparing to Welcome 20 Millionth Guest to Spectrum Center on Saturday

March 17, 2022 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced today that Spectrum Center will welcome its 20 millionth guest during Saturday’s Hornets game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Since opening its doors on October 21, 2005, for a sold-out concert by the Rolling Stones, Spectrum Center has hosted more than 1,900 events, including more than 650 NBA games, more than 130 NCAA basketball games, and more than 160 different performers.

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone for Spectrum Center, the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas,” said HSE President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “From the very beginning, we have sought to bring world-class events to the area, and we will continue to do so for many years to come.”

One lucky fan entering Saturday’s games will be selected to represent the 20 millionth guest and receive a gift package that includes upgraded tickets to the game, tickets to several future events at Spectrum Center and more.

“We view Spectrum Center as a gathering place for our community, with something for people of all backgrounds, interests and ages,” said HSE Executive Vice President & Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian. “Our event lineup continues to become more diverse, and we are glad to provide a wide range of entertainment options for those that live, work and play in the Charlotte region.”

The 20 million guests are based on all events, including sporting events, concerts and family shows, held at Spectrum Center. Located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, the venue is the home of the Charlotte Hornets and has hosted major events such as the 2012 Democratic National Convention; the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend; the 2008 and 2019 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournaments; the 2008 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament regional semifinals and final; the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first and second rounds in 2011, 2015 and 2018; and the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments for 15 consecutive years from 2006-2020.

Top performers visiting the arena include Beyoncé, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Kevin Hart, Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Prince, Taylor Swift and U2. Comedian Jeff Dunham and New Kids on the Block have played the most shows at Spectrum Center, with five appearances each, while U2 had the concert with the largest attendance with more than 19,000 fans on December 12, 2005.