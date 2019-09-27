Hornets Sports & Entertainment Officially Welcomes Two New Partners

September 27, 2019 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) today announced that Gabe Plotkin, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Melvin Capital, and Daniel Sundheim, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, D1 Capital, have officially joined HSE as partners. The transaction has been approved by the NBA and is effective immediately.

As previously announced, Chairman Michael Jordan will continue to run the Hornets and HSE, make all decisions related to the team and organization and will remain the team’s NBA Governor. Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield remains responsible for overseeing HSE’s day-to-day business operations while President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak will continue to lead the team’s basketball operations.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment was represented in the transaction by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The investor group was represented by Alec Scheiner of RedBird Capital and by the law firms Katten, Lowenstein Sandler and Winston & Strawn.